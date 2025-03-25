Fiat Pulse exceeds 150,000 units sold in Brazil

Continuously evolving, the model was the first Fiat SUV produced in Brazil, debuted its partnership with Abarth and recently got new hybrid versions

Fiat Pulse: more than 150,000 units sold in Brazil

Fiat’s first SUV, the Pulse, has surpassed 150,000 units sold in Brazil. The model, produced at the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim (MG), came to market in October 2021 and has since been a benchmark in its segment, being recognized for its unique design, cutting-edge technology, high performance and pioneering DNA. In addition to Brazil, the Fiat Pulse is sold in 10 other countries in Latin America.

In an unprecedented strategy in the Brazilian auto industry, on the occasion of the launch of its first SUV, Fiat surprised the market by anticipating the presentation of the car in the finale of one of the country’s main reality shows, as well as involving the public in a nationwide vote with the participation of more than 380 thousand voters who chose the name Pulse. Once again this year, the model is featured in a major event. Along with the Fastback, the hybrid Pulse has been chosen as the official car of Lollapalooza Brazil 2025, which will take place March 28, 29 and 30 at the Interlagos Autodrome in São Paulo.

Since its launch, the Fiat Pulse has continued to evolve. In 2022, with the arrival of the Pulse Abarth, the model became sportier and more powerful, offering more performance, technology and innovation to SUV enthusiasts. In the 2023 range, the model received the brand’s new Sound Design applied to vehicles, a new sound experience for the user that offers even more driving pleasure.

Significant changes Pulse 2024 range

The 2024 Pulse range also underwent significant changes. The model was included in the new S-Design special series, which made the range even more refined. It received a dark finish on details such as the Fiat logo, skid plate, 16-inch wheels, and interior, and began offering elements normally found only in top-of-the-line versions, such as a 10.1-inch multimedia center with on-board GPS navigation, wireless charger, Keyless Entry’nGo system, rear parking sensors, and rear camera.

Together with the Fastback, the second SUV produced by the brand in Brazil, the Pulse has contributed significantly to Fiat’s increased sales in the segment. And this duo, a sales success, was chosen to launch the brand’s hybrid technology. The Audace and Impetus versions of the Pulse are equipped with a new T200 Hybrid engine, mated to a seven-speed CVT transmission, and now deliver 130 hp of power and 20.4 kgfm of torque, with greater fuel efficiency, performance, and the best cost-effectiveness on the market.

“The Pulse marked Fiat in two important moments. The first was in 2021, when it debuted in the SUV segment. And recently in the electrified vehicle market. It is definitely a model that has arrived to bring big changes to the brand. It has been developed to meet the needs of a very demanding public and offers comfort, performance and technology, with excellent value for money,” reinforces Federico Battaglia, Fiat Brand Vice President for South America.

Technologically, one of the model’s highlights is the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) package, which provides enhanced occupant safety. It is equipped with features such as automatic headlight switching, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking (AEB), stability and traction control (ESC) and emergency brake indication (ESS). To complete, among other things, the Pulse also features an 8.4- and 10.1-inch floating touchscreen multimedia screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity. In addition, the 10.1-inch center display also offers Fiat Connect////Me, the brand’s connected services platform.