New Fiat Strada version with the arrival of the FREEDOM CS 1.3 MT

Fiat Argentina has launched a new version of its popular pickup truck, the Strada FREEDOM CS 1.3 MT. This new version becomes the most economical option in the range, while maintaining the distinctive features of the FREEDOM model, ideal for work. It is distinguished by its high load capacity, capable of carrying up to 720 kg. It offers the longest body length in the range, at 1,646 mm, and a maximum cargo volume of 1,354 liters, providing greater versatility for daily work.

Fiat Argentina: new version Fiat Strada

We know how popular Fiat Strada is in South America. In fact, Strada is the best-selling vehicle in the country in 2024 and confirmed its leadership in the first month of the year 2025. Now, a new version is coming to Argentina. Fiat Argentina, indeed, presents a new version of its successful pickup truck with the arrival of the STRADA FREEDOM CS 1.3 MT. This new version becomes the most affordable option in the range, maintaining the distinctive features of the FREEDOM model, ideal for work. It stands out for its large load capacity, supporting up to 720 kg. It offers the longest body length in the range, at 1,646 mm, and a maximum cargo volume of 1,354 liters, providing even more versatility for daily work.

Equipped with the 1.3-liter Firefly engine, the STRADA FREEDOM 1.3 CS MT offers a maximum power output of 99 hp and a maximum torque of 130 Nm, combined with a 5-speed manual transmission and 4×2 front-wheel drive.

As for interior equipment, it includes a 3.5-inch multi-function dashboard, integrated AM/FM radio , outside temperature gauge, steering wheel radio/phone controls, 2 speakers, a USB A/C port, manual air conditioning, cloth upholstery, height-adjustable steering wheel and driver’s seat, remote fuel tank opener, power steering, power mirrors and power windows on both doors.

Strada FREEDOM CS 1.3 MT: safety, design and coloring

In terms of safety, the Strada FREEDOM CS 1.3 MT is equipped with ABS brakes with electronic brake force distribution (EBD), traction control (TC+), electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist (HLA), two front airbags, perimeter alarm and intelligent tire pressure monitoring system (iTPMS), offering protection and stability on all types of terrain and driving conditions.

In terms of exterior design, this new version offers front fog lamps, body-color bumpers, 15-inch alloy wheels and side mirrors with turn signal repeaters. The box includes a cargo cover, integrated lighting, modular design with tie-down hooks, and a soft-opening tailgate.

As for the color range, the STRADA CS 1.3 MT is available in five colors: Monte Carlo Red, Volcano Black, Banchisa White, Bari Silver, and Silverstone Gray, the first three with a pastel finish, while the remaining two have a metallic finish.

Price for the new Fiat Strada FREEDOM CS 1.3 MT

Price is suggested and includes VAT: $24,223,000 After-sales maintenance, accessories and warranty. The scheduled maintenance interval is every 10,000 km or 1 year (whichever comes first). Fiat uses and recommends MOPAR lubricants. A wide range of genuine MOPAR accessories is available on the website or from any official MOPAR dealer. The Strada range has a transferable warranty of 3 years or 100,000 km (whichever comes first).