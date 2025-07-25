2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat caught on camera in Detroit

Following recent footage of the new Charger Sixpack performing stunts, the 2026 Dodge Durango SRT HELLCAT has also been spotted on Detroit streets, apparently involved in the production of promotional material.

Dodge thus confirms the return of the Durango SRT HELLCAT for 2026 as well. After rumors in June, concrete evidence now arrives with spy photos and what appears to be a promotional video in production. This is a clear signal of the brand’s commitment to keeping alive the high-performance tradition of the SRT (Street and Racing Technology) division, recently revived under the leadership of Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Ram.

The spotted model features the familiar 710-horsepower V8 engine, but what’s also striking is a new purple paint scheme, possibly the same “Purple Haze” (PH9) expected on the upcoming Dodge Charger. There’s no official confirmation yet, but the shade fits perfectly with Dodge’s classic aggressive styling.

Currently, the Durango SRT HELLCAT is the only model with an SRT badge remaining in the Stellantis lineup, with the possible exception of the Ram 1500 RHO, which might share some of its technical DNA. In any case, a three-row SUV with over 700 horsepower and flashy paint can hardly be called subtle.

News of the SRT division’s return has naturally generated tremendous enthusiasm, and enthusiasts are eager to discover what projects the Stellantis group has in store. Recently, Chrysler’s CEO expressed her desire to see an SRT version of the Pacifica, while there’s also talk of a possible Charger SRT return. The coming months will likely clarify the intentions of this beloved performance division, as enthusiasts dream of the return of high-performance cars with that unmistakable sound, a rumble many feared was destined for the past.