2026 Dodge Charger: could this be the look of the HEMI V8 model?

Dodge has launched the first electric muscle car, the Charger Daytona, but it hasn’t been met with great success. For enthusiasts, the Charger SIXPACK with a Hurricane I6 combustion engine will arrive by summer. However, it’s in 2026 that what will likely be the most appreciated version by enthusiasts should arrive: the version with a HEMI V8 engine.

Dodge Charger: here’s how the HEMI V8 version is envisioned

While its arrival isn’t yet official, the possibility of its return to the market (following Carlos Tavares’ resignation and thanks to Stellantis‘ intention to win back American consumers) has inspired digital creators who have produced numerous renders of the muscle car with a V8 engine.

Among these artists, @abimelecdesign stands out, having published on Instagram a digital version worthy of the Hellcat or Redeye designations. His project features extremely muscular proportions and various aesthetic modifications, along with a vibrant color scheme.

Analyzing the images carefully, one immediately notices the redesigned hood with dual air intakes to improve airflow to the engine. The front bumper includes a more aggressive splitter, stylistically harmonious with the side skirts.

Such a creation could be called the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, with the latter term justified by the widened wheel arches that give the car a decidedly more imposing presence. A pronounced ducktail spoiler dominates the rear, complemented by a redesigned diffuser and four exhaust tips.

The artist has further customized the vehicle with purple paint and several black elements, such as the hood, roof, and tailgate. Also interesting is the choice of different wheels between front and rear, with the latter equipped with drag radial tires to optimize traction at launch.

Inside, one could anticipate modifications such as a new steering wheel, specific upholstery, sport seats, dedicated driving modes, and customized digital interfaces. The elimination of rear seats would be logical for a version oriented toward acceleration competitions.

It remains to be seen whether Dodge will actually give the green light to producing a Charger with a V8 engine, an element that currently represents the main obstacle for many potential enthusiast buyers. At the moment, it seems the odds are in favor of its production, but the final word will come from the future CEO of Stellantis, who will be announced by the end of the first half of 2025.