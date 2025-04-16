Will the former CEO of Seat become the head of Stellantis?

Currently, the Stellantis group is led by John Elkann, the Chairman of the automotive group, following Carlos Tavares’ resignation last December 2024. The new CEO will be announced by mid-2025, and there are new developments on this matter. According to the latest rumors, Wayne Griffiths, former CEO of Seat, is currently in advanced negotiations with John Elkann. The two have reportedly already met and, despite some disagreements regarding the future corporate structure, Griffiths’ candidacy initially received a favorable reception.

Stellantis: former Seat CEO emerges as potential successor to Carlos Tavares

The news comes just days after Griffiths‘ surprise resignation from Seat SA at the end of March. The British manager has reportedly received strong support, particularly from Stellantis‘ American divisions, an element that could prove decisive in choosing Carlos Tavares’ successor. Tavares, as mentioned previously, resigned from his position in early December 2024, temporarily leaving the helm to John Elkann, who does not intend to maintain the role permanently.

Although the timing of Griffiths’ departure from Seat and the rumors about Stellantis might suggest a connection, some say it’s merely a coincidence: according to information reported on the manager’s LinkedIn profile, Griffiths was simply ready to pursue new professional opportunities.

In the past, names considered for succession also included Luca de Meo, current CEO of Renault, and Jean-Philippe Imparato, head of Stellantis’ European operations. Both, however, reportedly declined the offer. The possibility of a candidate from the American tech sector remains on the table, though with lower probability.

Currently, Wayne Griffiths and Antonio Filosa appear to be the main contenders for Stellantis leadership. The final decision, expected by the end of the first half of 2025, could determine a strategic change of course for the group and mark a turning point for the future of the automotive company, especially in the United States where the group needs to regain ground.