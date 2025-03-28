The return of the HEMI V8 engine shows there was just one real issue

The much-loved HEMI V8 engine will return to production starting this summer. But that’s not all, because it will also be used for a variant of the Dodge Charger SIXPACK coming in 2026. This demonstrates only one thing: everything seemed to be a choice made for the transition to electric and ecology, but it emerged that it was a decision made by just one person: Carlos Tavares. The former CEO of Stellantis had decided to retire this engine despite everyone being against it, including managers and consumers.

Stellantis aims for the return of the HEMI V8 engine: only Carlos Tavares favored its retirement

After Carlos Tavares’ resignation, Stellantis, temporarily led by chairman John Elkann, wanted to take control of the situation, trying to reconcile relationships with dealers, unions, and American workers. Additionally, after disappointing performance in North America, the automotive group is doing everything possible to satisfy consumers. The return of the HEMI V8 engine is a clear demonstration of this.

The variants that will return to production will be the 5.7-liter, the 6.4-liter Apache, and the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat. According to the latest rumors, the Dundee Engine plant in Michigan will handle production instead of the Saltillo facility in Mexico.

According to rumors, this engine could also return to the Ram 1500 lineup. The brand’s CFO has also stated that Ram would need a more affordable pickup after the departure of the 1500 Classic, which caused a severe drop in sales for the American brand of the Stellantis group.

With the return of the HEMI V8 engine, modifications and improvements should also be introduced, although all the details are not clear at the moment. It is certainly good news for American enthusiasts of this engine who had begun to turn to competitors after its discontinuation.