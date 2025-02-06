2025 starts strong for Alfa Romeo with the Junior ready to conquer Japan and Australia

The year 2025 opens with great satisfaction for Alfa Romeo.

After its success in Europe and the Middle East, the Junior is now ready to debut in Japan and Australia, two strategic markets for Alfa Romeo. As of January 2025, the automaker’s new model has recorded a number of orders that exceeds sales expectations. A result that goes far beyond the brand’s forecasts, especially considering that the range is now complete with the arrival of the Q4 Hybrid version.

2025 for Alfa Romeo gets off to a great start with the Junior

Alfa Romeo’s 2025 is off to a flying start thanks to the exciting sales results for the Junior: just a few weeks since launch, over 22,000 orders have been placed, with a BEV mix of 21%. This result far exceeds forecasts, instilling a great deal of confidence now the line-up is complete, courtesy of the arrival of the Ibrida Q4 version. It is an excellent start ahead of the imminent opening of sales in Japan and Australia, two markets with great potential for Alfa Romeo.

The enthusiasm with which European customers have welcomed the compact sports car has been the driving force behind the entire line-up, made up of the Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio. In their respective segments, all three models continue to embody the values of the brand’s Italian spirit, sportiness and passion, all over the world.

After its success in Europe and the Middle East, the Junior is now ready to debut in Japan and Australia, two strategic markets for Alfa Romeo.



Santo Ficili, Alfa Romeo CEO: “At the Brussels International Motor Show, I shared the optimistic goal of 20,000 Junior units by late January. For me, exceeding expectations can therefore only act as confirmation of how well the project is going and of the great work of our dealer network. With gratitude to everyone who has chosen the Junior to date, we are now focusing on its debut in Japan and Australia, where it will be tasked with supporting the entire line-up – made up of the Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale, already available at Alfa Romeo dealers – with its wave of innovations.”

Alfa Romeo Junior Hybrid opens orders in the UK

As a reminder, Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida has also arrived in the UK, with orders open by the end of the month. The Hybrid is the latest model to join the Junior range, already available with a choice of 156 hp or 280 hp electric powertrains, and combines a 48 V battery with a 21 kW electric motor to offer a mix of performance and efficiency.

The Junior Hybrid is powered by a 136-hp, 48-V hybrid engine that combines a 48-volt lithium-ion battery with a 21 kW electric motor integrated into a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. This combination enables efficient city driving, with the ability to operate in electric-only mode at low speeds or under light load, while offering additional performance for longer trips. Orders for the Junior Hybrid in the UK then, as I mentioned earlier, will open by the end of the month cwith prices starting at £27,895, first deliveries to customers expected in the second quarter.