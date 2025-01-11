World premiere Alfa Romeo the Intensa Special Series for 2025 Tonale, Stelvio and Giulia

Alfa Romeo yesterday, January 10, 2025, revealed the all-new Intensa special series, available on the full lineup of 2025 Tonale, Stelvio and Giulia models.
Making its debut at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show in Belgium, the Intensa special series emanates a distinctive, bold and visceral attitude, thanks to a unique two-tone treatment – both inside and out – that emphasizes the brand’s “intense” identity and history.
“From legendary cars like the 33 Stradale and Giulia to our unforgettable triumphs in F1 and DTM, Alfa Romeo’s legacy is defined by iconic Italian design, performance and passion,” said Chris Feuell, head of Alfa Romeo North America. “The new Intensa special series captures this spirit with its bold two-tone design, honoring the intensity that makes Alfa Romeo a global icon.”
The Intensa series is a stunning reminder of the brand’s relentless commitment to cutting-edge design and unrivaled driving experience. It celebrates what makes Alfa Romeo truly unique and adored worldwide.
Tonale Intensa
The Tonale Intensa brings the special series’ signature design theme to the brand’s best-selling model. Available with either the 1.3-liter 285-horsepower PHEV powertrain with 33 miles of all-electric range or the new 2.0-liter 268-horsepower turbocharged gas engine, Tonale Intensa combines sophisticated Italian design, refined interior details and advanced technology, including:
- 20-inch black alloy wheels with light-gold diamond-cut finish
- Gloss Black moldings
- Dark Miron accents on exhaust tips
- Exclusive black brake calipers with light-gold Alfa Romeo signature
- Dual chrome-plated exhaust tailpipes (PHEV)
- Three exterior colors: Alfa Black, Alfa Rosso, Verde Montreal
- Black Alcantara seats and dashboard with tan contrast stitching
- Front headrests with embroidered Alfa Romeo logo in tan and gray stitching
- Two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel with tan accents
- Intensa logo on front center armest and inner side panels of front seats
- Multicolored ambient lighting
- Level 2 autonomy with Traffic Jam Assist
- Uconnect 5 with 10.25-inch touchscreen and navigation
- 12.3-inch cluster TFT
- Harman Kardon 14-speaker audio system with subwoofer
- Heated seats with eight-way power adjustment and three memory settings for the driver’s seat
- MSRP: $44,495 Tonale Intensa; $54,495 Tonale Intensa PHEV (prices exclude $1,995 destination)
Stelvio Intensa
The eye-catching Stelvio Intensa delivers a refined and sporty driving experience along with striking exterior aesthetics, luxurious interior details and advanced performance specifications, including standard Q4 all-wheel drive, eight-speed automatic and 280-horsepower 306-lb.-ft.-of-torque turbocharged engine, plus:
- 20-inch black alloy wheels with light-gold diamond-cut finish
- Black brake calipers with light-gold “Alfa Romeo” script
- Italian flag on side mirrors
- Available exterior colors: Rosso Etna, Verde Fangio, Vulcano Black
- Black leather sport seats with tan contrast stitching
- Leather dashboard and door panels
- Tan-colored center armrest
- Embroidered Alfa Romeo logo on front headrests
- Two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel with tan accents
- Aluminum sport pedals and paddle shifters
- Embroidered Intensa logo on front center armest
- 12.3-inch TFT display
- 8.8-inch infotainment system with navigation
- Harman Kardon 14-speaker audio system with subwoofer
- MSRP: $55,395 (excluding $1,995 destination)
Giulia Intensa
The sports car of its segment, the 2025 Alfa Romeo Giulia Intensa combines a distinctive two-tone design theme with high-quality materials and high-performance specs, including a 280-horsepower 306-lb.-ft.-of-torque turbocharged engine, eight-speed automatic transmission and available Q4 all-wheel drive, plus:
MSRP: $49,995 (excluding $1,995 destination fee)
19-inch black alloy wheels with light-gold diamond-cut finish
Black brake calipers with light-gold “Alfa Romeo” script
Italian flag on wing mirror caps
Available exterior colors: Rosso Etna, Verde Fangio, Vulcano Black
Leather dashboard and door panels
Two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel with tan accents
Black leather seats with tan contrast stitching
Tan-colored center armrest with embroidered Intensa logo
Embroidered Alfa Romeo logo on front headrests
Aluminum sport pedals and paddle shifters
12.3-inch TFT display
8.8-inch infotainment system with navigation
Harman Kardon 14-speaker audio system with subwoofer