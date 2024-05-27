Will the Ram 1200 based on Fiat Titano look like this?

Ram, the American brand of Stellantis, is preparing to launch a new pickup truck called Ram 1200, based on the recent Fiat Titano model. This new vehicle will be primarily aimed at markets such as Mexico, where the Ram brand enjoys greater popularity compared to Fiat.

Fiat Titano: a render shows what the Ram version of the model looks like

Although Ram has not yet officially announced the new 1200, the Mexican magazine Auto Cosmos has already revealed many details about it. According to the latest rumors, the heart of the Ram 1200 will be a 2.4-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, capable of delivering 207 horsepower. It will be available with both a six-speed manual transmission and an automatic with the same number of gears. Most versions will have 4×2 traction, while the top-of-the-range Laramie trim will offer 4×4 all-wheel drive.

Designer Kleber Silva has recently published a render that imagines the final appearance of the Ram 1200, based on the first photos leaked from Mexico. While maintaining much of the design of the Peugeot Landtrek, from which the Fiat Titano is also derived, the Ram 1200 will incorporate distinctive stylistic elements of the Ram brand, such as a new front grille with characteristic details and emblems.

Ram is expected to officially present the new 1200 in June 2024, with production set to begin in the summer. In Mexico, the Ram 1200 will have a starting price of 444,900 Mexican pesos (approximately $26,600) and will go up to 668,900 pesos (approximately $39,992) for the top-of-the-range version. At the moment, the Fiat Titano, available on the Brazilian market, has obtained very few sales in the country.