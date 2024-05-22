Fiat Titano will have a Ram version from 2025

Starting from the first quarter of 2025, Stellantis will produce the Fiat Titano and Peugeot Landtrek at the Córdoba plant in Argentina. The news is that the pick-up truck called Project KP1 will also have its Ram version. Production of the new mid-size Ram pick-up in Argentina will begin in the last four months of 2025. The debut in Brazil is expected to take place between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026.

Fiat Titano: from 2025 it will also be produced in Argentina and will have a Ram version

But unlike the Fiat Titano, which is basically a Peugeot Landtrek with a Fiat grille and badges, the Ram version will have profound changes. The name is not defined, but the Ram version derived from the Fiat Fullback/Mitsubishi L200 Triton was called 1200. Since it will be sold in South American markets to replace the 1200, the name has a good chance of remaining. The Ram “Landtrek” will have a complete visual restyling at the front. Hood, headlights, bumpers, and grille will have exclusive designs. Viewed from the side, the pick-up will not have changes to the door moldings, but the fenders should be part of the Ram “Landtrek”.

The changes to the rear will be due to the new bumper and new taillights. Inside, the Ram version of the Fiat Titano/Peugeot Landtrek will have new door trims and a new dashboard, in addition to the center console. Safety should also be strengthened and the Ram “Landtrek” will be equipped with ADAS driver assistance devices. In terms of engine, the Ram “Landtrek” will follow its sisters and will mount the new 2.2 Turbo Diesel engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The engine will deliver about 200 HP and a torque of about 45 kgfm. The advantage of this engine is that it provides torque at a lower number of revolutions. The transmission will be an eight-speed ZF automatic. The Peugeot Landtrek, Fiat Titano, and the new Ram version pick-ups will continue with the 4×2 and 4×4 traction system, with low range.

With the Argentine production, improvements to the suspension set are expected. It is worth remembering that Stellantis has become the global leader of the KP1 project, therefore the brand’s engineering should have more freedom and investments to make the improvements.