Will the new Lancia Roadster join the brand’s lineup?

What could the design of a Lancia Roadster look like? Ascariss Design has thought about it, publishing a render on their Instagram page where they imagine what this model could look like. This is a car that is not currently part of Lancia’s plans, but it could arrive in the future following the relaunch of the Stellantis brand after years of inactivity, except for the Italian market with the now outdated Ypsilon.

New Lancia Roadster: here’s what it might look like

Lancia is currently working on the launch of three new cars: the new generation of Ypsilon, officially announced last February, followed by the new Lancia Gamma in 2026 and the new Lancia Delta in 2028. If sales of these models meet expectations, a model similar to the Lancia Roadster could be added to the range, perhaps as a limited edition model. However, at the moment only Ypsilon, Gamma and Delta are the cars confirmed by the brand.

Carlos Tavares, at the launch of the new Alfa Romeo Junior, had stated that he had been pressured to get rid of some inactive brands of the Stellantis group, including Lancia. However, the CEO of the Group wanted to give confidence to the company by creating a plan to relaunch the brand initially in Europe. The new era of Lancia began with the new generation of Ypsilon.

At the moment, a model similar to the Lancia Roadster is not planned. If it were ever to arrive on the market, it would be a model that would fully fit into the tradition of the Italian brand and would make Lancia fans happy. While waiting to find out more about the next Lancia models, we leave you with the render images that imagine the possible design of the Lancia Roadster.