Citroen e-C3: orders open in France

Recognizing the excitement generated by the unveiling of the New Citroen e-C3, the French automaker is accelerating the process by opening orders for its new model in France today. Stellantis’ new vehicle revolutionizes the electric market by offering all the services expected from a small, versatile compact sedan at the heart of the French automotive market. Starting from €23,300 before the ecological bonus for the entry-level You version, the New ë-C3 is made in Europe and will meet the criteria for accessing electric leasing with a version available for only €54 per month. Its superior Max version starts at €27,800.

Orders are now open in France for the new Citroen e-C3

Affordable and stylish, the new Citroen e-C3 boasts a modern, captivating look without any compromises. It offers great versatility with a range of over 300 km and ample onboard space. Each journey ensures comfort thanks to standard Citroën Advanced Comfort suspensions, Citroën Advanced Comfort seats – available in Max – a raised driving position, the innovative C-Zen lounge dashboard, and modern equipment that simplifies daily life.

A simplified customer experience: the New Citroen e-C3 range offers just two versions, You and Max. This simplification will facilitate online sales with an intuitive customer journey, available anytime, anywhere. Finally, this streamlining of the offering ensures lower selling prices through production optimization, inventory, and all logistic flows.

The You version already offers a lot, priced at €23,300 or from €99 per month for long-term rental. Customers will benefit from Citroën Advanced Comfort suspensions, a novelty in this segment, smart technologies for a relaxed drive, the new Citroën Head-Up Display, and a smartphone Docking Station for infotainment.

This system allows customers to connect smartphones to the vehicle and use its features easily and safely. The Citroën e-C3 also comes with a high level of standard equipment, particularly with air conditioning, Active Safety Brake (emergency braking system), rear parking assistance, Cruise Control-Speed Limiter, active lane departure warning, speed sign recognition, Driver Attention Alert, front, side and curtain airbags, automatic activation of low beam lights, and LED headlights.

With the New Citroen e-C3, customers will enjoy all the versatility of a compact model – just 4.01 m – agile, with an 83 kW/113 hp motor delivering the full pleasure of electric driving. The 44 kWh battery is perfectly suited for daily use of this type of car and allows for long trips thanks to fast charging. It takes only 26 minutes to go from 20% to 80% capacity with 100 kW DC fast charging and just 4 hours and 10 minutes with a 7 kW wall box. An 11 kW (three-phase) onboard charger is available on both versions for €400.