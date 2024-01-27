Here’s everything we know about the new Fiat Panda 2024

The new Fiat Panda is set to arrive in 2024. Its debut is expected in July, likely on the 11th, a significant date for Fiat as it marks 125 years of operation. This car is among the most anticipated debuts of 2024.

The new Fiat Panda re-enters the market as a crossover with squared shapes, inspired by the Fiat Centoventi concept. It shares many features with the newly revealed Citroen e-C3. The car’s length should be around 4 meters. Embodying the essence of the original Panda from the 1980s, this vehicle brings a return to basics.

Fiat Panda 2024: everything we know about the upcoming generation

Its platform, the Smart Car, will enable competitive pricing, especially for the electric version. Although prices are not yet announced, considering the Citroen e-C3 starts at €23,900, the new Panda might be even more affordable. Rumors suggest a price of around €21,000, but official confirmations are expected at its unveiling.

There’s also buzz about a second, more affordable electric version, potentially priced around €19,000 but with a reduced range (about 200 km on a single charge). These models will use LFP batteries to cut costs. The new Fiat Panda range will also include one or more hybrid versions, starting at €14,000.

The new Fiat Panda for Europe will be produced in Kragujevac, Serbia. However, as a global model, it will also be manufactured in other facilities. For North Africa, production will be at the Stellantis plant in Kenitra, Morocco, where the new Fiat Multipla will also be made. For Latin America, where the car might have a different name, production will take place at the Stellantis facility in Betim, Brazil.

By spring, we might see the first unveiled images of the model, similar to the recent reveal of the new Lancia Ypsilon. While waiting, we have many renders that appeared online in recent months. We present two of these, which some say closely resemble the final design of this eagerly awaited model set to play a vital role in Fiat’s range over the next decade. Finally, for at least a couple of years, this model will coexist in the Italian automaker’s range with the current generation, which will be named “Pandina” to differentiate it from the upcoming model.