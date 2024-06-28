Will the first electric Ferrari be a crossover? Here’s what it might look like

Spy images of the first electric Ferrari have stimulated the creativity of various digital artists. This long-awaited model is also in the spotlight due to enthusiastic statements from Maranello’s top executives. CEO Benedetto Vigna and Chairman John Elkann have stated that they personally tested the vehicle, expressing great amazement for this supercar which, according to them, would be on par with other Ferraris in terms of performance, luxury, and design.

Will the first electric Ferrari be a crossover? Here’s how its design is imagined

Recent spy photos of the electric Ferrari prototype, based on a body similar to a Maserati Levante, have suggested that the future all-electric model from the Prancing Horse could be a crossover. It’s speculated to be a more compact version of the Purosangue, about 4.8 meters long, with a style vaguely reminiscent of the Porsche Macan. However, it’s possible that Ferrari used a body not representative of the final design to mask the vehicle’s actual appearance, as initially happened with the Ferrari 12Cilindri.

A render created by user Xtom from the Autopareri forum has appeared on the web. This image, based on a previous creation by Car Magazine, proposes a possible interpretation of the lines of the first electric Ferrari, visualizing it as a crossover.

The first electric Ferrari, still without an official name, will be presented by the end of 2025 and marketed in the first months of 2026. It will be produced in the new Maranello factory in a limited edition, like other supercars of the brand. Vigna and Elkann have stated that it will be a true Ferrari, even in terms of sound, without providing specific details. In the coming months, more information about this anticipated model, destined to generate interest for a long time, could emerge.