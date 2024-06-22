Ferrari opens new E-building in Maranello

Ferrari has taken a significant step towards launching its first electric vehicle next year with the opening of the new production facility, at the Maranello plant, dedicated exclusively to electric cars. The new 42,500 sq m structure, inaugurated with a ceremony attended by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, is designed to maximize the production flexibility of the Italian supercar company.

Ferrari’s E-Building has a total area of 42,500 sq m spread over four floors

The building design, featuring opaline and transparent glass panels, is the work of the Bologna-based Mario Cucinella Architects studio, with great attention to energy efficiency and sustainability. The structures store and recycle rainwater, have smart thermal and insulating properties year-round, and an air conditioning system powered by renewable energy. Additionally, the 3,000 photovoltaic panels on the roof produce a peak power of 1.3 MegaWatts, contributing to the building’s “nearly zero-energy performance”.

In addition to human workers, Ferrari will also use “anthropomorphic robots” in the new production line. The workstations are “reconfigurable and highly ergonomic”, equipped with “multi-adjustable armrest hooks”. Employees will also have access to recreational areas and an educational center, while 30% of the total space will be left free for future development.

The company’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, emphasized the advantages of building a new facility for the upcoming electric vehicle: “The fully electric Ferrari requires new technologies, components, and processes, which we want to design, engineer, and handcraft here in Maranello. This is why we have specifically invested in the E-building, which will allow us to maintain our internal know-how and maintain our competitive advantage in the years to come”.

The decision to produce batteries and motors in-house is a significant statement of intent in Ferrari’s desire to have maximum control over its future products. More than 300 employees will work in the E-building. Training for the new production lines began more than two years ago, and Ferrari has stated that the process has been vital for “strengthening the knowledge” necessary for motor production and battery assembly.

Silvia Gabrielli, Ferrari’s Chief Digital and Data Officer, stated that for the development of the E-Building, they explored “all the latest technologies that support this type of industrial structure and identified those most promising for the next 20 years”. The strong point is the ultra-wideband (UWB) technology that has been integrated into the infrastructure, offering security and precise positioning accuracy.

Ferrari states that the E-Building is already fully operational and is currently going through the “acceleration phase”. The company has not provided details on the official start of production, or on the particular models that will be produced in the new facility.