Will the Abarth Grande Panda be the brand’s next electric car?

In recent days, Abarth announced that it has officially abandoned cars with internal combustion engines in favor of fully electric vehicles. This represents a radical change for a brand known for its sporty cars with crackling engines. The brand’s latest launch is the Abarth 600e, also available in the limited Scorpionissima edition, which features a 280 HP electric motor, the same one used in the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce and the upcoming Lancia Ypsilon HF, set to arrive on the market in 2025. So what could be the next Abarth car?

Will the Abarth Grande Panda be the Scorpion’s next electric vehicle?

Many enthusiasts consider the brand’s approach wrong, especially considering the sales figures of the Abarth 500e. The same results could be repeated with the Abarth 600e, proving to be a flop due to its electric nature, as well as its high price.

Gaetano Thorel, head of Fiat and Abarth in Europe, specified that the next Abarth will be an electric SUV. In one of his latest interviews, while declaring that a sports version of the 500 Ibrida would be impossible, he also said it’s too early to talk about an Abarth Grande Panda, as it still has to arrive on the market.

Fiat‘s plans also include the new Fastback, which will debut on the market during 2026. However, this could be too distant a date for the Scorpion brand, as they would have to wait for its debut before working on it and transforming it into an electric sports car.

At the moment, the most plausible idea seems to be the Grande Panda, given that it’s just a few months away from its arrival. More details about this will probably come in the following months, with the arrival of the new hybrid and electric B-SUV in dealerships.