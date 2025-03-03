Will the 2026 Lancia Thema emerge as an Italian-styled Dodge Charger Daytona?

The new Lancia Thema represents one of those recurring models in discussions about the future of the Italian brand. Although Lancia has already confirmed three models for its relaunch (Ypsilon, Gamma, and Delta), there is speculation that potential commercial success could lead to an expansion of the range, with the Thema among the most frequently mentioned candidates. It’s not surprising, therefore, that this model is often the subject of creative interpretations in the digital world.

Lancia Thema: here’s what its possible design could be

Recently, the designer known as Capriotti CarDesign published on Instagram his vision of a future Thema, currently not included in the official plans of the Italian manufacturer. His render blends stylistic elements from the new Ypsilon and the Pu+Ra HPE concept, creating a car with refined design featuring clean and elegant lines, although some rear details recall stylistic solutions previously adopted by Citroën.

From a technical perspective, a potential Thema could use Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, already employed for the Dodge Charger Daytona and destined for the upcoming Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia. This architecture would allow both electric and thermal powertrains, including powerful six-cylinder engines and, although unlikely, the option of a V8 cannot be completely ruled out, following the example of recent Dodge muscle cars.

The return of the Thema would certainly represent a welcome surprise for the brand’s many enthusiasts. However, before considering a fourth model, Lancia must first consolidate its position in the premium segment of the automotive market, a goal not yet achieved. In fact, Lancia, like Alfa Romeo, Dodge, and Chrysler, are struggling, and their future doesn’t seem so certain with the arrival of the new Stellantis CEO, successor to Carlos Tavares who resigned in December 2024.