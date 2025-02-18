New Lancia Ypsilon a flop? 2024 data isn’t positive

One year after the launch of the new Lancia Ypsilon on February 14, 2024, it’s time to analyze the first results of what represents the rebirth of the historic Italian brand. The numbers, provided by JATO Dynamics and analyzed by Car Industry Analysis, tell a rather complicated story.

Lancia Ypsilon: here’s how sales of the new generation went in 2024

In 2024, the new Ypsilon recorded 3,900 total registrations, of which 550 were for the electric version, with an average of about 900 units monthly in the last four months of the year. This figure contrasts sharply with the 32,600 units sold in the same period by the previous generation, which was down 28% compared to 2023. Even more significant are the results in foreign markets: of the 3,900 total units, only 400 were sold outside Italy, with France leading at 132 units, followed by Belgium with 77 units.

However, this apparent lack of success needs to be contextualized within Lancia’s strategy change. The new Ypsilon positions itself in a completely different market segment compared to the previous generation, with an average list price of 33,000 euros, 69% higher than the previous model’s 18,000 euros. The brand now targets a more demanding clientele, offering a product that combines elegance, sportiness, and premium finishes.

The comparison with its “cousin” Peugeot 208, which registered higher sales both in Italy and Europe despite a similar price positioning, raises questions about the strategy. The constant comparison with the previous “low cost” generation might be excessively penalizing the perception of the new model.

The real question is whether this radical transformation, characterized by a significant price increase and repositioning in the premium segment, can prove successful in the long term. Even though mathematically it would be enough to sell just over half the units to maintain the same revenue, given the price difference, it remains to be seen whether these numbers align with the brand’s objectives.

Furthermore, Lancia‘s return to foreign markets, after years of absence, represents a particularly challenging task that will require time and patience to rebuild brand awareness. It’s probably premature to talk about failure, but the coming months will be crucial to understand whether this ambitious repositioning strategy will win over the target audience or prove to be a commercial gamble. The launch of the Lancia Gamma in 2026 and the new Delta in 2029 are now planned. Additionally, this year will see the launch of the Ypsilon HF, the sporty version of the model.