Will Stellantis sell some brands? Maserati and Chrysler at risk

Stellantis has announced the results for the first half of 2024, which have turned out to be decidedly negative. It’s no coincidence that when asked if any brand might be sold off, CEO Carlos Tavares didn’t rule it out, saying that brands that don’t make money could be sold or closed. Obviously, following these statements, many are now wondering which Stellantis brands are most at risk.

Here are the brands that are most at risk of being sold or closed by Stellantis

Stellantis hasn’t named any brand, but those at risk are obviously the more niche ones that haven’t been recording significant sales for a while. In particular, those brands that are present only in certain markets and with few models would be the easiest to eliminate. We’re referring, for example, to DS Automobiles, Lancia, and also Chrysler. These three brands, for various reasons, seem to have the highest probability of being sold or eliminated. However, in first place would be Maserati, which, as anticipated, is at serious risk of being sold to the highest bidder.

In that case, however, it could be a transfer from Stellantis to Ferrari. These brands will obviously still have several years to prove their worth, but if things don’t go in the right direction, they would be the first to be eliminated. For Lancia, therefore, it becomes mandatory to do well with the new Lancia Ypsilon and with the future Lancia Gamma and Delta. Otherwise, closure or sale could be on the horizon.

The same story applies to DS, which for the moment doesn’t seem to have achieved significant results yet. The same goes for Chrysler, which currently has a range with only one model and will have to prove with the new cars coming in the future that it’s worth Stellantis’ investment. Alfa Romeo, on the other hand, has recently returned to profitability, but the recent results of Tonale have raised some concerns. Much will depend on how the sales of Junior and future generations of Stelvio and Giulia go.