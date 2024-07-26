Maserati struggles and Stellantis considers selling it: is Ferrari a potential buyer?

Stellantis’ financial results for the first half of the year were below expectations. The automotive Group recorded a 48% drop in profits and a 14% decrease in revenue compared to 2023. Among the Group’s brands facing the most difficulties is certainly Maserati, so much so that in recent months there had been talk of possibly returning under the Ferrari brand.

Is Stellantis selling Maserati? The Trident’s sales are disappointing

Natalie Knight, Stellantis’ Chief Financial Officer, spoke about the Trident brand, stating: “We might reassess the possibility of finding a better home for the brand in the future, but for now we are committed to creating as much value as possible for the brand.” Despite the launch of new vehicles, including some electric ones, Maserati‘s sales fell by over 50% in the first six months of the year. The units delivered amount to about 6,500, unimpressive numbers for a brand like Maserati.

Despite this decline, revenues remained stable at 2.33 billion euros, while operating profit fell to 141 million euros, recording a 29% decrease. The transition to electric and the current market situation is very complicated for several car manufacturers. Moreover, models like Quattroporte, Ghibli, and Levante have gone out of production without being replaced. This situation, along with the lack of new models and low sales of MC20, GranCabrio, and Grecale, have created unsatisfactory results.

The numbers of the remaining Stellantis brands are also concerning, with constantly declining sales and, consequently, profits and turnover. The automotive Group has therefore announced plans to reintroduce old models in renewed forms and to reduce prices. News that didn’t sit well with the market, with the Group losing more than 10% on the stock exchange. We can only wait for the coming months to see if the launch of new models can improve the situation or if Stellantis will be forced to sell the Maserati brand to the highest bidder.