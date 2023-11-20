Will Alfa Romeo Junior be the name of the new SUV?

According to recent rumors, the future compact SUV that the Biscione automaker will launch on the market in the first half of next year could be called Alfa Romeo Junior. At the moment, these are just rumors, but the official announcement of the name shouldn’t be too far off. As previously mentioned by Alfa Romeo‘s CEO, Jean Philippe Imparato, the official unveiling is expected to take place in December. Therefore, we only have a few weeks left to find out for sure what the future entry-level car of the automaker, part of the Stellantis group, will be named.

Alfa Romeo Junior will be a compact SUV around 4.2 meters long, produced on the CMP platform at the Stellantis plant in Tychy, Poland, alongside the new Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger. This will also be the first car from Biscione to have a fully electric version with a range of 400 km and a power of 156 horsepower. The compact SUV from Biscione will feature the iconic Alfa Romeo emblem positioned on the hood, reminiscent of the recent supercar Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. Additionally, the relatively small size of the grille will allow for the placement of a centrally mounted license plate under the Giulia-style air intakes.

Alfa Romeo has officially confirmed the B-SUV as the first step towards complete electrification. However, leaked photos suggest that it will also offer a version with an internal combustion engine (ICE). The ICE-powered variant will likely incorporate some form of electrification to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and increase power. A suitable option could be the 1.2-liter turbo mild hybrid unit used in the Fiat 600 Hybrid. We will see in the coming days what other details will emerge about this anticipated model, possibly named Alfa Romeo Junior.