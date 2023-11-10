Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid arrives in the European markets

The new Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid marks a new chapter in the history of the American brand. It’s a hybrid vehicle that joins the existing fully electric and internal combustion versions.

Available this month, the new Avenger e-Hybrid is the result of innovative MHEV technology, promising an exceptional driving experience with reduced CO2 emissions. Eric Laforge, head of Jeep in Europe, highlighted the brand’s commitment to offering a diversified range of vehicles, reflecting customers’ freedom of choice.

Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid: the new version with a mild hybrid engine arrives

The engine of the Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid represents the pinnacle of technological progress, ensuring comfort and performance. The hybrid engine allows a smooth driving experience, with the possibility of moving in electric mode at low speeds thanks to the 6-speed e-DCS automatic transmission with an integrated electric motor. Furthermore, it improves efficiency and driving pleasure, allowing travel with the internal combustion powertrain off in certain situations, such as urban driving at speeds below 30 km/h.

The synergy between the 1.2-liter endothermic unit, the 48V lithium battery, and the electrified 6-speed dual-clutch transmission optimizes compactness and efficiency. The additional electric motor power enhances low-speed torque and ensures a silent and responsive start. Additionally, the technology enables energy recovery during deceleration and automatic recharging through regenerative braking, eliminating the need for external charging.

Under typical driving conditions, the engine is designed for optimal fuel efficiency, with a reduction of up to 15% in CO2 emissions compared to an internal combustion engine with automatic transmission. The new Avenger e-Hybrid stands out for accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 11 seconds, with an almost instantaneous release of electric motor torque.

The 2024 Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid includes cutting-edge features such as the Open-Air Sky Roof, massage function seats, and leather materials, significantly enhancing the driving experience. The vehicle also features aesthetic and interior improvements, with dedicated badges and a choice of 7 or 10.25-inch e-Hybrid clusters.

Finally, the new e-Hybrid version of the Jeep Avenger – recently elected Auto Europa 2024 – is available in various trims, including Longitude, Altitude, and Summit, each with specific features and equipment. There is also a rich range of colors and six driving modes, including Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud, and Sand.