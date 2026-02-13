0
0
0

Why Toyota’s chairman would rather build hot hatches than SUVs

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
February 13, 2026
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda admits that if it were up to him, the company would only sell fire-breathing GR hatchbacks.
toyota gr corolla

Akio Toyoda, the chairman of Toyota, is living proof that some corporate suits actually have a soul. While most CEOs spend their weekends analyzing spreadsheets or looking for golf balls, the 79-year-old “master driver” was recently spotted at Fuji Speedway, reminding the world that his blood flows with 93-octane gasoline.

During a test drive event, Toyoda shared a candid confession with a young engineer that probably gave the company’s accountants a collective heart attack: “If we built only what I liked, they’d all be GR Corollas and GR Yarises“.

toyota gr corolla

Imagine a glorious, albeit financially precarious, utopia where your local dealership is a sea of aggressive, uncompromising hot hatches instead of a beige ocean of commuter pods. While he didn’t explicitly mention the Supra or the 86 in this specific breath, the fact that Gazoo Racing has been elevated to a permanent performance sub-brand proves Toyoda isn’t just joking. Rumors are already swirling about a resurrected Celica, a car that US dealers have reportedly seen behind closed doors, suggesting the sports car flame is being fanned by the man at the very top.

The “cool boss” energy hit a bit of a reality check, however, when a brave young engineer mentioned his dream of building a new hypercar to follow the legendary LFA and its screaming V10. Toyoda’s response was a classic “go for it” pep talk, urging the kid to find like-minded rebels to make it happen. But the actual LFA successor currently being cooked up by Lexus is a silent, fully electric supercar.

He famously defined a sports car as something with the “smell of gasoline and a loud engine,” a sentiment that makes the impending arrival of the electric FT-Se (the rumored electric MR2 successor) feel like a bittersweet compromise.

toyota gr yaris

The cold, hard truth is that Toyota cannot survive on drift-ready niche toys alone. The RAV4 and the Camry remain the “boring” bread and butter that fund Toyoda’s high-revving hobbies. These halo models may not sell in stratospheric numbers, but they serve as the ultimate brand-building Botox, preventing Toyota from sagging into a terminal case of “anonymous SUV syndrome”.