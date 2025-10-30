Why Toyota put a biturbo V6 in a 40-year-old SUV

Toyota‘s American division has a tradition of rolling into SEMA Las Vegas with vehicles that generate buzz, usually by blurring the lines between concept and insanity. This year, they’ve struck gold with an immaculate 1985 Land Cruiser FJ60, a vintage SUV that has been surgically enhanced without losing an ounce of its original boxy charm.

The genius of this build lies in its deceptive subtlety. Outwardly, the FJ60 is a pristine example of mid-’80s utility, thanks to a comprehensive restoration that included repainting the body in the original Silver 147 color, a collaborative effort with Motorsports Garage and PPG. The effect is so convincing, you’d swear this SUV had been sealed in an air-tight garage for the last four decades, waiting for its moment to shine. Even the interior received a meticulous overhaul, making it appear untouched.

But for a true restomod, one must pay homage to the gods of speed. Toyota surgically removed the FJ60’s original 4.2-liter 2F inline-six engine, a reliable workhorse that churned out a paltry (by modern standards) 135 HP and 200 lb-ft of torque. In its place, they shoehorned in a beastly 3.4-liter i-Force biturbo V6, the kind of modern muscle you’d find motivating a full-size Toyota Tundra.

The formerly lethargic Toyota Land Cruiser now boasts a staggering 389 HP and 479 lb-ft of torque. Despite this radical engine swap, Toyota bravely retained the vehicle’s 40-year-old original components for the heavy lifting. The stock H55F five-speed manual transmission, the prehistoric transfer case, and even the original solid front and rear axles were all retained. It’s a hilarious reckless testament to the sheer over-engineering of 1980s Toyota parts, proof that they truly don’t build them like they used to.

The only concession to the 21st century comes, predictably, in the form of a new infotainment system: an Alpine Halo11 head unit and JBL speakers. So, while the classic Land Cruiser aesthetic remains intact, you can now crawl through the mountains with the soundtrack precision of a modern luxury car.