Why the ’90s Jeep Cherokee XJ is the underrated off-road god

While the modern 4×4 landscape is dominated by six-figure behemoths featuring luxury amenities, real off-road lovers operate under a simple truth: newer does not mean better. In fact, many of the greatest off-road vehicles ever manufactured hail from the golden era of boxy and pragmatic SUVs, the 1990s. This was a time before the insipid reign of the crossover and the inevitable distraction of a massive central touchscreen.

Fast forward three decades, and one of these trail-tested icons stands out as the ultimate paradox of capability and cost, the 1995 Jeep Cherokee XJ. This isn’t just an affordable used car; it’s arguably the cheapest true off-road SUV in the world, a testament to inexpensive engineering.

Before every parking lot was colonized by generic big vehicles, the Jeep Cherokee XJ, produced from 1984–2001, single-handedly defined what a proper SUV should be: small, light, unibody, and astonishingly capable of tackling any terrain. Jeep built nearly three million XJs during its 17-year run, which is the sole reason you can still find quality examples today for pocket change.

The 1995 Jeep Cherokee represented the sweet spot in this lineage. The square design wasn’t a nostalgic styling choice. It was pure visibility and simplicity. With a short wheelbase and light curb weight (around 3,100 lbs), it was agile on technical trails.

The heart of this legend lies under the hood, the infamous, virtually indestructible 4.0L AMC inline-six engine. This iron-block powerhouse, producing a respectable 190 HP and 225 lb-ft of torque, had a decades-long reputation for simply refusing to die. Paired with a simple selectable 4WD system utilizing solid Dana axles and a low-range transfer case, the Cherokee XJ earned its reputation as unstoppable and easily repairable in any suburban driveway.

While the original 1995 SE two-door model started at a modest $18,194 (about $37,200 today, adjusted for inflation, a staggering price difference), a fair market price for a decent used Cherokee XJ now hovers around a laughable $2,582.

This is the SUV that allows enthusiasts to spend their money on lifting kits and 31-inch tires instead of on bank payments. You are not buying a car, you are buying a robust, infinitely modifiable legend with an unshakeable community supporting it.