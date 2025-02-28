New Alfa Romeo Giulia: redesign expected to drive significant sales growth

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will represent the brand’s major innovation for 2026. Its arrival is expected about a year after the new Stelvio, which should be unveiled in summer 2025. The second generation of the D-segment sedan will continue to be produced in Cassino, Italy, like the first generation, but on the STLA Large platform, resulting in an increase in dimensions of about 10 cm in length compared to the current model.

Alfa Romeo Giulia: the brand intends to make the model successful with the new design

With the new style, Alfa Romeo hopes that the new Giulia can shift gears and transform into a true commercial success. As anticipated on previous occasions, the vehicle will undergo a much more radical design change compared to what is planned for the Stelvio SUV.

The Giulia will abandon its sedan configuration to adopt a crossover design with a truncated fastback-style tail and raised stance. It will essentially be a hybrid between a traditional sedan and a crossover, a type of vehicle extremely popular in the current market, as demonstrated by the sales data of similar existing models.

This strategy has been conceived to make the new Giulia more attractive globally, with the necessary characteristics to establish itself in key markets such as the American one. Despite fierce competition, Alfa Romeo believes it possesses all the necessary elements to establish itself with its future models, beginning with the new Giulia.

The renewal will not only concern aesthetics but will also involve technology, quality, and materials, while preserving driving pleasure, performance, and all the other characteristics that constitute Alfa Romeo’s historical DNA. It remains to be seen whether with this model, available in both electric and thermal versions, the Italian automobile manufacturer will finally be able to keep its promises and meet market expectations.