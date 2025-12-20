Why 2026 and 2027 will redefine Alfa Romeo’s future lineup

2026 is shaping up to be a crucial year for Alfa Romeo, even without the launch of true product novelties. During this year, the brand will clearly define the future of its lineup and the strategies that will guide the development of upcoming models, effectively putting the new course of the automaker in writing. As a result, the most anticipated answers will come from the industrial and strategic plan, while the debut of the first next-generation vehicles will shift to the following year.

Alfa Romeo prepares for a crucial transition year ahead of new models

In this context, 2027 promises to be even more significant, as it should mark the arrival of the first concrete products of Alfa Romeo’s new cycle. Since the brand has not yet presented an official plan, only assumptions are possible at this stage. However, current information points to at least two major debuts concentrated in the second half of the year.

One of the most anticipated models is undoubtedly the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, which is expected to represent a clear break from the current generation. The future sedan will ride on the STLA Large platform and will introduce deeply revised technical and design solutions. The update will not affect styling alone. Alfa Romeo will also overhaul onboard technology and the powertrain lineup, placing a strong and deliberate focus on electrification.

However, the debut of the new Giulia could follow that of the Tonale successor, a model that Alfa Romeo considers strategic for sales volumes. According to current rumors, the new compact SUV will use the STLA Medium platform, with industrial production expected to begin between October and November 2027. If this timeline holds, these two vehicles would become the brand’s key launches for the year.

Meanwhile, the timing for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio remains less certain. Early expectations pointed to a debut as soon as 2025. Today, however, a launch in early 2028 appears more realistic. Still, strategic decisions could change this scenario. Depending on priorities set at group level, the new Stelvio could even arrive ahead of one of the other models planned for 2027, reshuffling the launch order.

In any case, the new Giulia, Stelvio, and Tonale successor are expected to debut within a relatively short time frame, unless major strategic shifts occur at the top of the group. These models will play a key role in redefining Alfa Romeo’s identity and will offer the first tangible insight into the vision Stellantis plans to develop for one of its most important historic brands.