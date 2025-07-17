When a Ford Mustang dresses like a Honda: the blasphemous mashup

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang is a car full of contradictions. On one hand, it’s experiencing the lowest sales figures in the model’s long history. On the other, it includes some of the most impressive high-performance variants we’ve ever seen.

The new generation offers a wide variety of trims, from the base EcoBoost, the powerful GT, and the aggressive Dark Horse, all available as coupé or convertible. And then there’s the crown jewel, the Ford Mustang GTD, a wild supercar whose price skyrockets from the standard $32,000 to a staggering $328,000 starting. Still, Ford is pushing production forward and even introducing resale restrictions to preserve its exclusivity.

Meanwhile, the Mustang GTD has also found its place in the world of digital imagination. One standout artist in the CGI scene is jlord8, a popular creator on social media known for reimagining classic and modern Ford models in completely new ways. His portfolio includes bold reinterpretations like a longtail-style Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe, a resurrected Crown Vic ST blending luxury and muscle, and a redesigned Taurus SHO imagined as a performance sedan.

His latest creation takes a wild turn. It’s a Ford Mustang GTD disguised as a Honda Accord. This digital concept merges the body of the 815-hp Mustang GTD with the headlights and badge of the latest Honda Accord, resulting in a fictional Type R coupe seemingly prepped for the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The changes are subtle, but just enough to completely alter the car’s character. So much so, that online commenters are already joking, when seeing the render for the first time. It’s a playful, provocative blend of American muscle and Japanese practicality. But it does raise a question: would a Honda Accord Type R with a Ford heart actually sell? (More than) Maybe is it just a fun design experiment.