Ferrari 296 Speciale: the new supercar compared to its predecessors

With the new Ferrari 296 Speciale, also available in the open-top “Speciale A” version, the Maranello car manufacturer raises the performance bar once again. This model continues the tradition of the more powerful versions of mid-engine V8 berlinettas, reinterpreting it in a modern way with a new architecture and cutting-edge technology.

Ferrari 296 Speciale: the new benchmark among supercars

Unlike its predecessors, such as the 430 Scuderia, 458 Speciale, and 488 Pista, the 296 Speciale abandons the V8 in favor of a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, paired with a plug-in hybrid system. The result is a total power of 880 horsepower, 50 more than the already powerful 296 GTB. Thanks also to a weight reduction of 50 kg, more efficient aerodynamics, and an optimized setup, the performance is breathtaking: 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in 2.8 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h in 7.0 seconds, and a top speed exceeding 330 km/h. The lap time at the Fiorano test track is impressive: 1’19″00, seven-tenths faster than the LaFerrari.

The design maintains the stylistic cleanliness of the base model but introduces more aggressive solutions, such as rear flaps inspired by the FXX-K and an enlarged extractor. The result is a more assertive look, especially from the front and three-quarter view, with a strong visual identity. Inside and behind the wheel, Ferrari engineers have focused on offering an exhilarating but accessible experience, with quick and precise reactions that can be controlled even by those who are not professional drivers.

The 296 Speciale inherits the legacy of iconic models like the 488 Pista, which had already raised the bar with 720 horsepower and aerodynamics improved by 20% compared to the 488 GTB. Derived from track experience with the 488 Challenge and GTE, the Pista has offered race car handling combined with a top speed of over 340 km/h and 0-100 acceleration in 2.85 seconds.

Before that, the 458 Speciale had won over the public and critics thanks to its naturally aspirated V8 producing 605 horsepower, refined design, and legendary sound. It was a car capable of stirring emotions like few others, thanks to exceptional dynamic balance and an instinctive, pure response.

The 430 Scuderia, on the other hand, stood out for Michael Schumacher’s direct contribution during its development. With a 510 horsepower V8 and a weight reduced by 100 kg compared to the F430, it offered sharp dynamics and functional yet discreet aerodynamics.

Finally, the progenitor of the lineage, the 360 Challenge Stradale, had brought racing know-how to the streets. Presented in 2003, it boasted 425 horsepower for just 1180 kg. Essential and precise, it is still highly appreciated today for its mechanical and dynamic purity.

The new 296 Speciale, therefore, not only inherits this legacy but projects it into a new era of electrification, technology, and extreme performance. It demonstrates that, even in the hybrid era, Ferrari’s DNA remains unmistakable.