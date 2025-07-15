Maserati shines at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Maserati carved out a leading role at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025, which took place from July 10-13. The automaker delivered four days of Italian excellence to the audience of the English event, which has just concluded. While awaiting the next edition, we can relive the magic from the Trident’s perspective.

Maserati shines at Goodwood 2025 with the new MCPURA and a thrilling line-up

In the exclusive setting of West Sussex, Maserati made its mark at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025, making the most of the event’s visibility to present the world premiere of its new sports car: the MCPURA. At its official debut, the model captured the audience’s attention with an evolved design and a clear statement of intent: to express the brand’s dynamic essence to the fullest.

Derived from the MC20, the MCPURA amplifies its character, taking it to an even more decisive and refined level. The redesigned front end accentuates visual aggression, while the proportions maintain the balance between elegance and sportiness. The project’s pillars remain the carbon fiber monocoque, the V6 Nettuno engine with patented pre-chamber combustion technology, and the iconic “Butterfly” doors. To these is added, in the open-top MCPURA Cielo version, the retractable electrochromic glass, for an even more engaging open-air driving experience.

The Trident’s presence wasn’t limited to the new MCPURA. Maserati ignited the famous Goodwood Hillclimb ascent with a series of high-performance models. Among these, the absolute protagonist was the Maserati GT2 Stradale, equipped with a racing titanium exhaust system developed with TubiStyle. Reserved for track use, it offered the audience a true “mechanical symphony” made of pure and engaging sound, in perfect Maserati style.

Further enriching the brand’s presence, the 490-horsepower GranCabrio and the radical MCXtrema in Blue Xtrema livery also took to the track, a 740-horsepower track beast that literally devoured the asphalt.