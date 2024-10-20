What’s the fastest Ferrari ever? Only one has exceeded 400 km/h: here’s the top 5

Throughout its glorious history, Ferrari has produced magnificent cars from every point of view, but only a few are remembered for their extreme speed: do you know which are the fastest Ferraris ever? Here’s the top 5.

Ferrari, the fastest supercars ever from the Prancing Horse

Let’s start with position number 5, where we find a recent acquaintance, namely the new Ferrari 12Cilindri presented last May. As easily guessed, under the hood we find a 6.5-liter V12 capable of delivering 830 horsepower, for a top speed of 340 km/h, despite its weight of 1,680 kg.

Fourth position goes to the first Ferrari of the XX series, namely the FXX, built in 2005, almost 20 years ago. Equipped with a 6.3-liter V12 engine, with a power of 800 horsepower, it reached a top speed of 344 km/h, thanks also to a featherweight of only 1,185 kilograms which allowed it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

We climb the rankings and arrive in third position where one of the most beloved Ferraris of all time, the legendary Enzo from 2002, proudly shows itself. The engine was a six-liter V12 with 660 horsepower, for a top speed of 349 km/h and an acceleration of just 3.6 seconds to reach 100 km/h, incredible numbers for a car that is over 20 years old.

We move up one position and arrive at another of the legendary “F” series, namely the Ferrari LaFerrari from 2017. This is the second most powerful Ferrari ever, boasting 963 horsepower thanks to a 6.3-liter V12 engine with light hybridization. The maximum achievable speed was 349 km/h, with 100 km/h reachable in just 2.5 seconds.

We arrive at what is today the fastest car ever made by the Maranello automaker. We’re talking about a legendary car, whose aura has been further amplified thanks to a historic test by Michael Schumacher during an old episode of Top Gear.

We’re talking precisely about the Ferrari FXX Evoluzione from 2007, a car that was able to reach 401 km/h per hour thanks to aerodynamics and setup, as well as the numerous Formula 1 components mounted inside it. Its 6.3-liter V12 engine delivered 860 horsepower, about 100 less than the LaFerrari, but its weight was only 1,185 kg, which allowed it to reach that extreme speed: to date, no other Ferrari has ever reached that milestone. This list may soon be joined by the new Ferrari F80, announced in recent days.