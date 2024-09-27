Top Gear’s last secret revealed: Jeremy Clarkson unmasks the final “The Stig”

Car enthusiasts will surely remember Top Gear, the British television show hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond. The trio then moved on to The Grand Tour following some disputes with BBC executives. Years have passed, and both shows have now come to an end. In the original format of the program, another important protagonist was “The Stig“, the enigmatic test driver with his characteristic white suit and helmet to conceal his identity. Over time, we’ve learned that several drivers have worn that helmet and suit. After 10 years, Jeremy Clarkson has now revealed the identity of the last “mysterious” driver.

Top Gear: Jeremy Clarkson reveals the name of the last “The Stig”

The figure of The Stig was a fundamental part of the show’s success. The anonymous test driver was responsible for pushing the vehicles featured in the episodes to their limits, setting record times on the test track. Over the years, he was portrayed by several drivers. Perry McCarthy was the first The Stig in 2002 and 2003 before a British tabloid revealed his identity. McCarthy, who wore all black, was replaced by another driver.

Ben Collins spent seven years on the show, debuting with the white suit and helmet. In one of the episodes, they even joked that Michael Schumacher was under that white helmet, with the former Formula 1 driver “revealing” his identity during the episode where he was a guest. From 2010 onwards, after Collins, no one managed to discover the identity of the new The Stig.

On the occasion of the last episode of The Grand Tour, Jeremy Clarkson revealed some secrets about the show and Top Gear, including the identity of the last The Stig. From 2010 until the end of the program in 2022, Phil Keen was hiding under the white helmet. The British driver boasts an impressive resume, including 24 wins and 16 pole positions in the British GT championship. He has also competed in the European Le Mans Series. With this revelation, an era officially comes to an end.