Dodge expands HEMI line exhibit at SEMA: new blocks, compressor kits for Direct Connection 50 years of innovation

Dodge enhances its Direct Connection offerings with the arrival of the new Hellephant A30 and Drag Pak 354 HEMI engine blocks. Designed for extreme performance, these powertrains mark a new chapter in the evolution of HEMI engines.

Dodge boosts Direct Connection with new engines and kits

Dodge is bolstering the brand’s Direct Connection performance parts line, launching Hellephant A30 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI and Drag Pak 354 Supercharged Crate HEMI engine blocks as licensed products through Direct Connection, as well as introducing a trio of new supercharger kits for Direct Connection Supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI crate engines.

Hellephant A30 426 and Drag Pak 354 Supercharged Crate HEMI engines will be among the Direct Connection products on exhibit in the Mopar display at the 2024 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, scheduled for Nov. 5-8 in Las Vegas.

New Dodge Crate Hellephant A30 and Drag Pak 354 engines for 50 years Direct Connection

“Dodge is celebrating 50 years of Direct Connection by growing our performance parts offerings for enthusiasts seeking more horsepower on the strip or on the street,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge brand CEO – Stellantis. “With the launch of Hellephant A30 and Drag Pak 354 Supercharged Crate HEMI engine blocks, Direct Connection continues to expand the brand’s portfolio of crate engine products.”

Direct Connection first launched in 1974 and was reborn in 2022 as Dodge brand’s official source for high-performance parts and technical expertise straight from the factory for a new generation of muscle-car enthusiasts looking for “ready to run” parts. Products are available at DCPerformance.com or through certified Dodge Power Brokers dealerships.

Direct Connection, the Dodge performance parts brand, is launching a new engine block for the 1,000-horsepower, 950-lb.-ft. of torque Hellephant A30 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI® engine (shown here).

Hellephant A30 HEMI and Drag Pak 354 HEMI engine blocks will be available in various machined configurations to support custom engine builds through Callies Performance Products and orderable through DCPerformance.com. The Hellephant A30 HEMI will feature a U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $8,815, with the Drag Pak 354 HEMI engine block available at a MSRP of $10,570.

New Direct Connection engine blocks and supercharger kits will be available for ordering in Q1 2025. Additional product and ordering information is available at DCPerformance.com.

Direct Connection, new supercharger kits for HEMI 6.2L

Direct Connection expands its product range with a series of supercharger kits designed to improve the performance of supercharged 6.2L HEMI engines. These kits, inspired by Dodge’s most powerful models, offer a simple and effective way to increase your vehicle’s horsepower and torque.

The 3.0L E85 supercharger kit is the flagship of the range. Featuring a high-performance IHI supercharger, this kit is capable of delivering 30 percent more airflow than the previous 2.7L model, enabling power levels comparable to those of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. The kit is compatible with E85 fuel, offering greater flexibility and power potential.

The 2.4L and 2.7L supercharger snout replacement kits, on the other hand, are designed for those who want to upgrade their existing supercharger without having to replace the entire system. Such kits include all the components needed for installation, such as the compressor snout, drive belt, and gaskets.