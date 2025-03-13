What the design of the new Maserati Levante might look like in the future

Here is a render of the new Maserati Levante and another render of a more extreme version inspired by the MC20 GT2 Stradale

The future of the Maserati Levante SUV remains shrouded in mystery, with suggestive design hypotheses fueling enthusiasts’ imaginations. Despite the uncertainty, the potential for a new Maserati Levante continues to generate great interest.

Design hypotheses for new Levante two design versions imagined

Indeed, as Maserati weighs options, automotive designer Stefano Moraschini, aka Moraschini designer, has created two renderings that offer a fascinating vision of the future Levante. The first rendering features a Luxury version, based on the Modena trim, which enhances the brand’s signature elegance and luxury. The second rendering, on the other hand, features a more extreme version, inspired by the MC20 GT2 Stradale, which emphasizes sportiness and high performance.

There is no denying that these design visions are extremely appealing. A model with these features could definitely give a major boost to the sales of the luxury brand Stellantis, which is currently facing a difficult period. Stellantis is actively working to find quick solutions to improve the situation. Regardless of the final design, the likelihood that the new Maserati Levante will include versions with thermal engines remains high. This suggests that Maserati may continue to offer traditional powertrain options alongside possible hybrid or electric variants.

Market challenges and Maserati’s future

It should be remembered that the Trident automaker is going through a period of transition, with future plans still being finalized. Recent difficulties in 2024 sales have led to the cancellation of significant investments, including the electric Maserati MC20 project. This change of course highlights Maserati’s need to adapt to market dynamics and focus on models that meet consumer needs.

Against this backdrop of uncertainty, design hypotheses are emerging that envision a revamped Levante, with innovative lines and an aesthetic that captures the essence of the Maserati brand. These hypotheses offer a tantalizing glimpse of how the SUV might evolve, combining luxury, performance, and distinctive design.

The future of the Maserati Levante is shrouded in uncertainty, with new CEO Santo Ficili yet to define the strategy for the brand’s relaunch. However, interest in the design of a potential new generation Levante remains alive, with enthusiasts and designers imagining its possible evolutions.