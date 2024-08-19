Maserati GT2 Stradale: new supercar unveiled in world premiere at Monterey Car Week

An Italian engineering masterpiece made entirely of carbon fiber and inspired by the legendary MC20 that represents the pinnacle of Maserati exclusivity and design.

The new Maserati GT2 Stradale unveiled at 2024 Monterey Car Week

Maserati has finally made public a true absolute jewel to the motoring world. We are talking about the fabulous GT2 Stradale car. This car was born as an evolution of the MC20, an already high-performance car, but now this new supercar is intended to be a symbol of the pinnacle of Italian automotive engineering, stylishly bringing together the elegance of Maserati design with the extreme power of racing cars.

The GT2 Stradale, presents itself to the public with its only 1365 kg, therefore it is characterized with a featherweight in the world of supercars. The credit for this goes to the extensive use of carbon fiber, a rather light but at the same time very strong material that made it possible to minimize the weight of the car without having to sacrifice any details in terms of structural rigidity. Under the hood the car features the powerful Nettuno V6 engine, a 640-hp powerplant that gives the GT2 Stradale the ability to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, while also reaching a top speed of 324 km/h.

The GT2 Stradale’s aerodynamics have also been studied in great detail to ensure maximum grip on the ground and completely flawless stability at high speeds. The rear spoiler, front splitter and large air intakes work in complete harmony to generate quite a high aerodynamic load to greatly improve road holding and reduce drag.

The GT2 Stradale’s cabin is a perfect mix of sportiness and luxury. Carbon fiber, as already mentioned is very prevalent in the vehicle, also takes center stage inside, giving a racing feel to the ambience and atmosphere when you get on board. The seats are fully sporty, wraparound and also made of carbon fiber. Thanks to their structure, they offer optimal lateral support and ensure maximum comfort even in the most demanding driving.

Tailor-made configuration with the new Performance kits for the Maserati GT2 Stradale

Maserati provides a wide range of customization options to make each GT2 Stradale unique. Starting with colors, various shades are available for the car, starting with the standard Nero Essenza, Giallo Genio Lucido, Bianco Audace opaque and Blu Infinito. If the Fuoriserie program is used instead, customers are also offered more custom finishes in colors such as gold, blue, green, black and turquoise. The brake calipers can also be painted in different ways such as red, black, silver, oxidized blue, silver and yellow. To top it off, the wheels are only available in matte black.

But this is not the end of the story, since the car also has two different customer kits with different features. The first, the Performance Pack, features Michelin-brand semi-slick tires, carbon.ceramic brakes, updated calibrations of the electronic limited slip differential, and completely revamped software that works on the electronic stability control and antilock braking programs. In addition, the Performance Plus kit is also available, which in addition to the previous features adds four-point seat belts with an attachment bracket and a fire extinguisher.

Therefore, starting from the body colors to the interior trim, via alloy wheels and performance packages, each customer will be able to configure his or her car according to his or her tastes. The GT2 Stradale is obviously a car intended for a fairly demanding audience, of people who are looking for strong emotions and a unique driving experience. This vehicle possesses everything it needs to lead the supercar market around the world.