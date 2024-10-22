What if a Dodge Attitude SRT-4 would arrive in the United States?

Stellantis isn’t having a great 2024, especially in the United States, where all the group’s American brands continue to struggle. Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, has revealed that in 2026 all group brands will be evaluated and, if necessary, “important decisions” will be made for the future. Among the brands experiencing the most difficulties are certainly Chrysler and Maserati. Even Dodge and Ram have recorded a decline in sales in their home market, and for this reason, many are hoping for the arrival of new models, like the Dodge Attitude, currently only available in Mexico.

Dodge Attitude SRT-4: here’s how a possible version for the U.S. market could look

According to digital creator Timothy Adry Emmanuel, known on social media as adry53customs, a Dodge Attitude SRT-4 would do very well in the U.S. market. Emmanuel’s render of the sedan features SRT badges and a widebody treatment, aftermarket wheels in gold and pink, and wide tires taken from the defunct Dodge Challenger 392 TA. Additionally, under the hood, it’s thought to house a turbocharged inline-four engine capable of producing 370 horsepower.

However, Dodge is currently focused on launching the new generation of electric and combustion Charger. The Charger Daytona will arrive on roads by the end of 2024, while the version with the 3.0-liter inline-six Hurricane biturbo engine, producing up to 550 horsepower, will only arrive at the end of 2025 due to some production issues.

Subsequently, it will be the Durango‘s turn to be updated in 2026. The new generation of the SUV will bid farewell to the beloved HEMI V8, likely making room for the same Hurricane engine as the eighth-generation Charger. The 2026 Dodge Durango will also have a smaller, five-seat electric version called “Stealth“. In recent weeks, there has been discussion about moving production from Detroit to Canada, an issue that has angered the UAW union, which is now threatening strikes.