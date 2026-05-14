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Westcott Designs turned the 2026 Toyota 4Runner into a stealth fighter

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
May 14, 2026
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, these guys are the unofficial surgeons for Toyota’s off-road lineup. Here’s their “version” of the 4Runner.
Westcott Designs 2026 Toyota 4Runner

Toyota just dropped their consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2026, and the numbers are so astronomical they practically require a telescope to read. We are talking about 9.6 million vehicles sold and a revenue exceeding 50 trillion yen.

However, over at Toyota Motor North America (TMNA), the champagne isn’t flowing quite as freely. The first quarter of 2026 saw a microscopic dip of 0.1%, with sales hovering around 570,000 units. While the suits in the boardroom might be clutching their pearls over a 0.1% decline, the Toyota brand itself actually managed a 0.3% gain. It seems the American appetite for reliably boring commuter cars remains unsated. The Corolla is up 13%, the Camry climbed 11%, and the Highlander siblings are pulling in double-digit growth like it’s easy.

The Toyota 4Runner didn’t just grow; it underwent a demographic supernova. Sales skyrocketed by a mind-bending 294%, jumping from a modest 8,000 units last year to over 33,000 in a single quarter. Sure, we can credit the generational shift for the “acceleration,” but let’s be honest, it turns out that if you give Americans a rugged SUV that looks like it can jump a sand dune, they will trample each other to get the keys.

This brings us to Westcott Designs. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, these guys are the unofficial surgeons for Toyota’s off-road lineup. They’ve recently unleashed the “Shadow” spec, a 2026 4Runner TRD Pro that is so blacked-out it probably absorbs radar waves.

Westcott Designs 2026 Toyota 4Runner

Built for those who think “subtle” is a dirty word, the Shadow features a full suite of Westcott hardware: a lift kit, a custom roof rack, rock sliders, and enough LED lighting to be seen from the International Space Station.

Westcott Designs 2026 Toyota 4Runner

Aside from some crimson accents, it’s a monochromatic nightmare designed for the enthusiast who wants to look aggressive while sitting in the Starbucks drive-thru. Given those sales figures, Westcott isn’t just following a trend; they are riding a 294% tidal wave.