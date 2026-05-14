Westcott Designs turned the 2026 Toyota 4Runner into a stealth fighter

Toyota just dropped their consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2026, and the numbers are so astronomical they practically require a telescope to read. We are talking about 9.6 million vehicles sold and a revenue exceeding 50 trillion yen.

However, over at Toyota Motor North America (TMNA), the champagne isn’t flowing quite as freely. The first quarter of 2026 saw a microscopic dip of 0.1%, with sales hovering around 570,000 units. While the suits in the boardroom might be clutching their pearls over a 0.1% decline, the Toyota brand itself actually managed a 0.3% gain. It seems the American appetite for reliably boring commuter cars remains unsated. The Corolla is up 13%, the Camry climbed 11%, and the Highlander siblings are pulling in double-digit growth like it’s easy.

The Toyota 4Runner didn’t just grow; it underwent a demographic supernova. Sales skyrocketed by a mind-bending 294%, jumping from a modest 8,000 units last year to over 33,000 in a single quarter. Sure, we can credit the generational shift for the “acceleration,” but let’s be honest, it turns out that if you give Americans a rugged SUV that looks like it can jump a sand dune, they will trample each other to get the keys.

This brings us to Westcott Designs. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, these guys are the unofficial surgeons for Toyota’s off-road lineup. They’ve recently unleashed the “Shadow” spec, a 2026 4Runner TRD Pro that is so blacked-out it probably absorbs radar waves.

Built for those who think “subtle” is a dirty word, the Shadow features a full suite of Westcott hardware: a lift kit, a custom roof rack, rock sliders, and enough LED lighting to be seen from the International Space Station.

Aside from some crimson accents, it’s a monochromatic nightmare designed for the enthusiast who wants to look aggressive while sitting in the Starbucks drive-thru. Given those sales figures, Westcott isn’t just following a trend; they are riding a 294% tidal wave.