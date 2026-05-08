Toyota predicts a third year of shrinking profits

In the hyper-calibrated world of Toyota, three trillion yen it’s actually a sign of a looming headache. The world’s largest automaker just dropped its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2027, and the markets reacted with all the enthusiasm of a flat tire, sending the stock tumbling 2.2%. That 3 trillion yen ($19.1 billion) figure is a far cry from the 4.6 trillion yen the suits on Wall Street were dreaming of, and significantly lower than the previous period’s 3.8 trillion.

Toyota is officially sounding the alarm. The culprit isn’t a lack of interest in Corollas, but a geopolitical nightmare: the conflict in Iran, now entering its third grueling month. It turns out that when you source 70% of your aluminum from the Middle East, regional instability isn’t just a headline. It’s a direct hit to your bottom line.

Japan imported roughly 590,000 tons of aluminum from the region in 2025 alone, and now that supply chain is looking more like a supply “maybe”. Between the shortage of aluminum, resins, and the skyrocketing cost of shipping, Toyota is staring at a 670 billion yen hole in its profits that even their best engineers can’t simply “optimize” away.

This is a hell of a welcome party for Kenta Kon, the newly minted CEO and former protégé of Akio Toyoda. His first act on the big stage is managing an operating profit that collapsed by 49% in the most recent quarter. While sales were actually decent and production increased, the sheer cost of moving things across a volatile planet ate the lunch of the finance department. CFO Yoichi Miyazaki didn’t sugarcoat it, admitting that the company’s responses have been stuck in the “short-term” lane.

With operating profits set to decline for the third consecutive year, the narrative of the “unshakeable” Japanese giant is hitting a wall of reality. It’s a stark reminder that even Toyota, the most efficient manufacturing machine on Earth, is still just a passenger when global politics decides to take the wheel.