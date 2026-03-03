Volkswagen passes the two million EV sales milestone

Volkswagen has surpassed two million electric vehicles delivered worldwide, a milestone achieved after more than a decade of investment and reflecting a strategy launched well before electrification became the industry’s primary focus. The German group built this result step by step, moving from niche models to a fully developed lineup capable of competing across major global markets.

The journey began as early as 2013 with the Volkswagen e-Up! and e-Golf, early large-scale experiments designed to gather data and familiarize customers with the idea of an electric Volkswagen. The real turning point arrived in 2020 with the launch of the ID. family, developed on the dedicated MEB platform created exclusively for battery-electric vehicles. From that moment, volumes grew steadily, accelerating particularly in markets where charging infrastructure and government incentives supported demand.

Symbolically marking the milestone is a recently delivered ID.3, handed over to its owner at Volkswagen’s Dresden plant. The compact model became the first vehicle built on the MEB platform and has recorded around 628,000 units sold since launch, confirming its position as one of the segment’s key references. The strongest contribution, however, comes from the ID.4 and ID.5 SUVs, which together have exceeded 900,000 global deliveries thanks to broad availability across Europe, China and the United States. Their ability to adapt to very different markets has likely played a crucial role in the overall growth of Volkswagen’s electric lineup. More recently, the ID.7, available in both sedan and Tourer variants, has added further momentum, reaching approximately 132,000 deliveries since its debut in 2023.

At the same time, Volkswagen continues to update its electric models progressively, focusing on driving range and onboard experience, two factors that remain central in purchase decisions. In the coming years, the company aims to lower the entry barrier even further with compact models such as the upcoming ID. Polo and ID. Cross, designed to bring electric mobility into high-volume segments where competition remains particularly intense.

Surpassing two million units confirms that Volkswagen’s strategy based on a dedicated electric model family is delivering tangible results. If the current pace continues, the transition toward three million deliveries could arrive relatively quickly, further strengthening Volkswagen’s position among the leading players in the global electric transition.