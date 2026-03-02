This Volkswagen GTI Roadster definitely doesn’t go unnoticed

The Volkswagen Golf GTI has appeared in countless versions over the years, yet few have pushed the concept as far as the GTI Roadster. This concept car follows no production logic at all, featuring no roof, an extremely low ride height and performance figures worthy of a true supercar. At first glance, it looks like something straight out of a video game, which is exactly how it was born.

Volkswagen GTI Roadster: the wild concept born from Gran Turismo

Volkswagen originally designed the GTI Roadster for Gran Turismo 6 on PlayStation 3 as part of the Vision Gran Turismo program launched by Sony in 2013. The initiative allowed automakers to imagine vehicles without technical or industrial constraints. Volkswagen later decided to turn the virtual project into a real, fully functional prototype, unveiling it in 2014 at the GTI-Treffen event in Wörthersee.

From a design standpoint, the car retains only a few visual references to the seventh-generation Golf GTI, mainly at the front. Everything else changes dramatically. The body sits much wider and lower, the windshield shrinks to a minimal element and the roof disappears entirely. Vertically opening doors and a massive rear roll hoop give the car an appearance closer to a track prototype than to a traditional hot hatch.

The rear follows the same philosophy, featuring an oversized diffuser, extreme wheel arches and a large fixed rear wing. Inside, the cockpit adopts a race-car layout with an ultra-low driving position, a carbon-fiber central tunnel and controls focused directly around the driver.

Under the body sits a 3.0-liter twin-turbo VR6 TSI engine producing around 503 horsepower, paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel drive. Official performance figures claim acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in about 3.6 seconds and a top speed close to 300 km/h, numbers firmly in supercar territory.

Despite its fully operational mechanical setup, Volkswagen never intended the GTI Roadster for production. The absence of a roof, the extremely low windshield and the costs associated with the carbon structure would have made large-scale road homologation impossible. Commercial potential for such an extreme model would also have remained very limited.

Today, the GTI Roadster stands as one of the wildest experiments ever derived from a Golf GTI. Born in the digital world and brought to life only to demonstrate how far the GTI concept could go without industrial limitations, the car remains largely inaccessible. For most enthusiasts, the only way to drive it still mirrors its original purpose: grabbing a controller and jumping into Gran Turismo.