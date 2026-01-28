Volkswagen orders ID.4 recall in the U.S., advises owners to avoid indoor parking

A delicate situation is emerging in the United States for some Volkswagen ID.4 owners. In recent months, several drivers have received notices asking them to change how they use their vehicles, specifically by avoiding fast charging and parking outdoors. The reason is serious and involves a potential defect in the high-voltage battery system.

Volkswagen ID.4 battery problems spark recall and safety measures in the US

The issue does not stem from a single isolated case but from a series of internal checks that led Volkswagen to launch multiple recalls in a short period of time. Some ID.4 models built between 2022 and 2024 appear to have a problem linked to the assembly of certain battery cells. Under specific conditions, these cells may overheat, increasing the risk of fire. For this reason, affected owners have been asked to limit charging to 80 percent and avoid fast-charging stations until further notice.

The most critical cases involve just over a thousand vehicles, but the recall has gradually expanded. Within weeks, Volkswagen included tens of thousands of additional ID.4 units produced between 2023 and 2025. In these cases, the risk appears lower, and no strict usage limits have been imposed, but technical inspections remain necessary.

The situation becomes more complicated because the exact cause of the issue remains unclear. Neither Volkswagen nor battery supplier SK Battery America has yet identified the root of the problem, despite extensive analysis of battery modules and operating data. A small number of vehicle fires have already been reported, although incidents remain limited.

To address the issue, Volkswagen has taken a two-step approach. First, technicians will carry out detailed inspections of the batteries and replace faulty modules at no cost when required. Second, the company will roll out new software designed to monitor battery behavior more closely and intervene early if anomalies appear.

Drivers of affected ID.4 vehicles may also notice reduced range or lower performance, which could indicate abnormal battery behavior. In such cases, Volkswagen advises owners to contact authorized service centers for inspection and further guidance.