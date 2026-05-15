Volkswagen ID. Buzz returns to the U.S. as ID.4 takes a break

Volkswagen confirms the return of the ID. Buzz to the U.S. market for the 2027 model year and announces a temporary stop for the ID.4, while it prepares a new generation of the electric SUV that could also bring a name change.

The electric van, which did not receive a 2026 model year update so Volkswagen could clear inventory and prepare the new refresh, will return to dealerships from August with a lineup split across four trims: Pro S RWD, Pro S 4Motion, Tourer 4Motion and Pro S Plus 4Motion.

Volkswagen brings back the ID. Buzz and pauses the ID.4 in America

The main new addition is the Tourer version, designed for outdoor use and inspired by Europe’s “Good Night Package.” It includes a folding mattress, window shades, ventilation panels for the front windows, a table and chairs for outdoor use. Volkswagen also introduces Overnight Mode, which automatically adjusts lighting and climate control to improve comfort during overnight stays inside the vehicle.

The 2027 Volkswagen ID. Buzz adopts the new ID.S 6 infotainment software and the NACS adapter for access to Tesla’s Supercharger network in North America. It also adds one-pedal driving, one of the most requested features on EVs.

Volkswagen also introduces a single premium digital services package that includes advanced navigation, voice commands with ChatGPT, premium radio and a Wi-Fi hotspot. New features include myQ Connected Garage, which allows garage control from the vehicle’s screen, AirConsole, which turns the display into a gaming platform, and What3Words navigation through three-word addresses.

The driver assistance systems also receive updates. TravelAssist gains assisted lane changes and a more advanced predictive adaptive cruise control, while Emergency Assist can now move the vehicle toward the emergency lane or bring it to a stop if it detects no driver interaction.

As for the ID.4, Volkswagen had already announced that the electric SUV will not have a 2027 model year in the United States. The brand will continue selling remaining MY26 units, which it considers sufficient to cover part of 2027 as well.

The pause will help Volkswagen prepare the launch of a new generation with styling closer to a traditional SUV and proportions reminiscent of the Tiguan. The model could even abandon the numerical ID.4 name in favor of ID. Tiguan, in line with Volkswagen’s gradual move away from ID. names followed by a number.

The cabin should also change, following the new interior language already previewed by the future ID. Polo and ID. Cross. Expected elements include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13-inch central screen and a larger number of physical controls below the display and on the steering wheel. The technical base should be the updated MEB+ platform, designed to improve range and charging speed compared with the current ID.4.