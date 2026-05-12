Volkswagen explores simulated shifting for electric ID. Polo Clubsport

Volkswagen is defining the shape of the future ID. Polo GTI family and, alongside the production version expected in 2027, is already working on a more radical variant that could carry the Clubsport name. This is the version where the Wolfsburg brand appears to be focusing its most ambitious technical solutions, including simulated gear changes through steering-wheel paddles, a technology that should not feature on the standard GTI.

According to Autocar, the approach would be similar to the one Hyundai has already used on its N electric models, with power delivery managed to artificially reproduce gear changes and make driving more interactive. Florian Umbach, Volkswagen’s head of vehicle dynamics, confirmed that the brand is developing a paddle-controlled delivery system designed to give the driver a more direct sense of involvement. The standard GTI, on the other hand, would only feature a simulated acceleration sound, without the virtual gearshift component.

Volkswagen ID. Polo: the sportiest electric version will get simulated shifting

In terms of performance, the ID. Polo GTI should reach around 223 hp, a figure aligned with the Cupra Raval VZ, with which it shares its platform, and should cover 0 to 62 mph in 6.5 seconds. These figures, however, leave some disappointment, considering that direct rivals perform much better, starting with the Peugeot E-208 GTi and its 277 hp with a 0 to 62 mph time of 5.7 seconds, as well as the Opel Corsa GSE, which sits at similar power levels and delivers even slightly quicker acceleration.

The Clubsport could close that gap thanks to increased power and torque, made possible by remaining margins in the motor and battery hardware, along with a lower and stiffer setup, chassis upgrades and a more distinctive exterior design.

As for technology, the ID. Polo already features a digital instrument cluster with a retro theme inspired by the first Golf. On a sporty variant, Volkswagen could combine dedicated graphics, specific sounds and different motor-response mappings to evoke several generations of GTI history. Other automakers are moving in a similar direction, with Mercedes-AMG and BMW working on comparable solutions for their own high-performance electric models.

Volkswagen should present the ID. Polo GTI by the end of 2026, with dealership arrival scheduled for 2027. No official timing has been announced yet for the Clubsport.