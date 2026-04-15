Volkswagen shifts strategy in the U.S. as the ID.4 heads for the exit

Volkswagen will stop building the ID.4 at its Chattanooga plant starting in mid-April 2026, shifting the site’s capacity toward the gasoline-powered Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport, two models that currently deliver more stable volume and margins in the U.S. market. The decision marks a clear scaling back of the brand’s EV presence in the United States at a time when the German group is still dealing with the consequences of a very difficult 2025.

Volkswagen pulls the electric ID.4 from U.S. production to focus on gasoline models

Last year’s results help explain the move. Group profits fell 53 percent, while U.S. sales dropped 13 percent, a performance that made it increasingly urgent for Volkswagen to focus resources on the models with stronger demand. The Chattanooga plant, which had already moved past 175,000 units of annual production in 2023, can now use its capacity more effectively by increasing output of the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport, which together have already passed 100,000 sales.

Volkswagen said ongoing pressure in the EV market also influenced the decision. Slower demand, trade tensions, and high tariffs continue to weigh on the sector, and in that environment the group believes it needs to give priority to vehicles that offer higher volume and stronger demand. Even so, the 2026 model-year ID.4 will remain available in the United States through inventory already distributed to dealers, and buyers should still be able to find the electric SUV through at least 2027. Volkswagen will continue building the model in Europe.

The Chattanooga move does not mean Volkswagen is walking away from EVs, but it does redefine the group’s U.S. priorities at a time when the American market is proving more resistant than expected to the shift toward battery-powered vehicles. For Volkswagen, the chosen path is to protect margins in the short term and wait to push harder on EV ambitions in the United States until market demand creates more favorable conditions.