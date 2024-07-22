US launches probe into 150,000 Stellantis vehicles over power loss issues

The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced in recent hours that it has initiated a preliminary evaluation of approximately 150,000 vehicles from Stellantis group brands following reports of loss of motive power causing engine shutdown, with intermittent restart capability.

Apparently, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received 80 consumer complaints regarding 2022 RAM 1500 pickup trucks and 2022 Jeep Wagoneer SUVs. The complaints concerned the vehicle’s engine shutting off, often while driving at low speeds.

According to the complaints, vehicles affected by this issue would shift into park mode and activate the emergency brake. It was also reported that the malfunction indicator light with the battery failure symbol would illuminate on the dashboard of these vehicles. The preliminary evaluation will analyze the scope, frequency, root cause, and potential consequences of the problem that seems to have affected about 150,000 Stellantis group cars sold in the US auto market.

Recently, Stellantis has been facing several recalls in the United States, including the latest one involving more than 24,000 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrids that risk catching fire while charging the electric battery. In addition to these, there are about 10,000 Alfa Romeo vehicles and 332,000 vehicles, also in the United States, for a safety belt issue. It’s a very complicated period also for the sales aspect, with the US market down by 20%.