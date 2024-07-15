Alfa Romeo recalls 9,037 Giulia and Stelvio models due to incorrect tire label

Stellantis has issued a recall in the United States for 9,037 units of Alfa Romeo Giulia vehicles produced from 2017 to 2024 and Alfa Romeo Stelvio vehicles produced from 2021 to 2024. The reason for the recall is due to incorrect tire pressure and size information on the tire placard and manufacturer’s labels. As a result, these vehicles do not comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.”

Incorrect tire information can lead to underinflated or improperly sized tires, increasing the risk of accidents. Dealers will apply the correct tire placards and manufacturer overlay labels to the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio units free of charge.

On March 25, 2024, Stellantis Europe SpA opened an investigation into a potential non-compliance regarding the information on the tire placards of Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio. From March 25, 2024, to June 5, 2024, Stellantis Europe’s Customer Experience (“CX”) department reviewed production data and assembly plant records and determined that some vehicles were produced with a tire label that displayed incorrect tire rated pressure values or incorrect tire sizes.

On June 20, 2024, Stellantis Europe SpA acknowledged that the tire placard and manufacturer’s label on Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio displayed incorrect information on some vehicles, resulting in potential non-compliance with FMVSS No. 110. On June 27, 2024, Stellantis Europe SpA decided, through the Vehicle Regulation Committee, to conduct a voluntary safety recall of the affected vehicles.

Notification letters to owners of these Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio units are expected to be mailed on August 22, 2024. Owners can contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC’s number for this recall is 81B. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visit www.nhtsa.gov.