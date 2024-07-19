Stellantis sees sales drop in Europe and the US, bucking overall market growth

Official data show a decrease in registrations for the Stellantis group in Europe in June. The company under Carlos Tavares’ leadership recorded 205,884 units registered in Europe, EFTA countries, and the United Kingdom, marking a 1.8 percent decline compared to the same period last year. The group’s market presence stood at 15.7 percent, down from 16.6 percent observed in the same month of 2023.

Stellantis records a slight decline in sales in Europe in June 2024

Analyzing data for the first half of 2024, Stellantis registered a total of 1,144,814 units in Europe, EFTA countries, and the United Kingdom, with a slight increase of 0.1 percent compared to the same period last year. Despite this, the group’s market share decreased from 17.4 percent to 16.6 percent. This scenario occurs in a context where the general automotive market in the EU saw, in June 2024, an increase of 4.3 percent in registrations, reaching about 1.089 million vehicles. This growth was mainly supported by positive results in three of the four main markets in the region: Italy (+15.1 percent), Germany (+6.1 percent), and Spain (+2.2 percent).

But sales have not only declined in Europe but also in the United States. In this market, one of the most important in the world, sales have decreased by 21% compared to last year, with vehicles like the Fiat 500e, which debuted in the country a few months ago, and Dodge Hornet becoming the slowest-selling cars in the country. Stellantis’ U.S. dealers have stated that their products do not attract customers for a number of reasons, including prices that are too high compared to the competition. Additionally, there is concern following the resignations of dozens of executives in recent months.