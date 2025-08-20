Updated Audi Q4 e-tron: what’s new on the 2025 German SUV

Audi is doubling down on electric mobility, and the numbers speak for themselves: in the first half of 2025, the German automaker’s EV sales surged by 32%, a remarkable performance compared to the brand’s overall 5.9% decline. The e-tron lineup, especially the models introduced in the last quarter, has been the driving force behind this growth.

Riding this positive momentum, Audi is gearing up to unveil a refreshed version of its compact electric SUV, the Q4 e-tron, aiming to solidify its position in the premium EV space and challenge Tesla, whose global sales dropped 14% in Q2 2025.

Spy shots of the facelifted Q4 Sportback e-tron surfaced back in April, and now the standard version has been spotted as well. Compared to the sleeker Sportback, the traditional model features a flatter roofline and a more upright rear window, prioritizing rear passenger comfort and cargo space over coupe-like aesthetics. Both body styles will receive subtle yet meaningful design updates: revised headlights with advanced multi-segment DRL tech, a redesigned grille with a hexagonal mesh pattern replacing the current horizontal bars, and updated bumpers inspired by the styling language of the new A5 and A6 e-tron. Audi hasn’t adopted flush-mounted door handles seen on some rivals, keeping a more conventional approach.

A key innovation, however, is a larger ADAS sensor positioned at the top of the windshield, hinting at the possible introduction of advanced driver-assist features, perhaps even hands-free cruise control, which the current Q4 lacks compared to competitors like the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Inside, the revamped Q4 will introduce an upgraded infotainment system featuring an AI-powered assistant based on ChatGPT, already available on other Volkswagen Group EVs such as the ID.7. Efficiency and range are also expected to improve. The single-motor version currently delivers 282 HP, while dual-motor variants benefit from 175 kW fast-charging capability.

The lineup will further expand with market-specific trims. Among them, the entry-level Q4 35 e-tron (not available in the U.S.) comes with a 55 kWh battery offering 221 miles of range, while the Q4 40 e-tron gets a 63 kWh pack capable of up to 263 miles on a single charge. the refreshed Q4 e-tron is set to debut by the end of the year.