Audi’s new EV sports car promises emotion: it’s the TT Moment 2.0

Audi has finally admitted what many car enthusiasts and analysts have suspected for a while. After two straight years of declining sales and growing distance from its premium rivals BMW and Mercedes, the Four Rings are plotting a bold comeback. The centerpiece of this revival it’s probably a brand-new, all-electric sports car, internally known as “TT Moment 2.0”.

CEO Gernot Döllner has confirmed that Audi is entering a critical phase, one that demands more than mild facelifts or cautious EV experiments. The “TT Moment 2.0” is set to debut this fall and will not simply be a reboot of the original TT or a follow-up to the discontinued R8. Instead, Audi is describing it as a “highly emotional sports car” that bridges the gap between the two iconic models. Audi wants to reconnect with the passionate fanbase that once saw the brand as a bold and futuristic choice.

While technical specs remain under wraps, the new concept is expected to use the latest electric platform, possibly with dual motors, all-wheel drive, and lightning-quick acceleratio, but the real focus is on bringing back that thrill Audi used to be known for. The production version is expected within two years, indicating that Audi isn’t wasting time.

Alongside updated models like the Q3, A5, and A6, this concept could serve as the emotional catalyst Audi desperately needs. After a lackluster first half of 2025, with global sales down 5.9%, the brand is looking to inject excitement back into its showrooms. For years now, Audi’s lineup has been solid but uninspiring. Even internally, voices within the Volkswagen Group have described Audi’s recent models as “just okay”. That’s not enough in the premium segment.

While this new sports EV represents a bold shift, Audi isn’t ditching combustion just yet. The brand has quietly delayed its full-EV transition goal beyond 2032, opting for a more flexible path. Take the upcoming RS6 for example: it’ll go electric but still keep a V8, offering the best of both worlds. Anyway, waiting for the next fall, the TT Moment 2.0 concept might be the reset button the brand needs.