Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron, the new coupe-like EV is ready to roar silently

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
July 14, 2025
Audi Q6 and SQ6 Sportback E-Tron models are expected to hit United States dealerships by the end of this month.
Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron

The brand-new 2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron has officially landed in the United States, introducing a sleeker, coupe-style alternative to the more traditional Q6 e-tron SUV. With its fastback silhouette and 37mm lower roofline, this premium electric SUV is designed to deliver both aerodynamic efficiency and head-turning looks.

Unlike some international markets, the U.S.-spec Q6 Sportback E-Tron comes only with dual electric motors and all-wheel drive, skipping the single-motor variant entirely. Starting at $70,895, the base model is equipped with a 94.4-kWh battery pack, producing 456 HP, a 0–60 mph time of 4.9 seconds, and a top speed of 130 mph.

Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron

Range is impressive too, reaching up to 317 miles on a full charge when paired with the standard 19-inch wheels, 12 miles more than the similarly equipped standard Q6 SUV. That extra efficiency on Q6 Sportback comes from the more aerodynamic, coupe-like body. Of course, going coupe comes at a price, $3,800 more, to be exact, than the upright standard SUV.

Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron

That premium nets you a more stylish profile but slightly less cargo space, with the Sportback offering 700 liters of storage, 110 liters less than the SUV version. For thrill-seekers, there’s the SQ6 Sportback E-Tron, boasting the same 94.4-kWh battery but with upgraded motors delivering 509 HP and a 0–60 mph time of just 4.1 seconds. Range drops slightly to an estimated 283 miles, but performance gains and sharper styling more than make up for it.

Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron

This very funny Q6 Sportback starts at $77,595, but options can quickly push it past the $80,000 mark for buyers who like to stand out. The standard Premium trim includes 20-inch wheels, adaptive sport air suspension, and massaging front seats. Stepping up to Premium Plus adds adaptive cruise control, an augmented reality head-up display, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, a heated steering wheel, and a 360-degree camera system.

Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron

At the top of the range, the Prestige trim offers acoustic front glass, an upgraded digital driver display, and striking digital OLED taillights. Thanks to the 800-volt Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, shared with the new Porsche Macan, Audi’s Q6 Sportback can fast-charge at up to 270 kW, juicing from 10% to 80% in just about 21 minutes. Q6 and SQ6 Sportback E-Tron models are expected to hit U.S. dealerships by the end of this month.

