Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron, the new coupe-like EV is ready to roar silently

The brand-new 2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron has officially landed in the United States, introducing a sleeker, coupe-style alternative to the more traditional Q6 e-tron SUV. With its fastback silhouette and 37mm lower roofline, this premium electric SUV is designed to deliver both aerodynamic efficiency and head-turning looks.

Unlike some international markets, the U.S.-spec Q6 Sportback E-Tron comes only with dual electric motors and all-wheel drive, skipping the single-motor variant entirely. Starting at $70,895, the base model is equipped with a 94.4-kWh battery pack, producing 456 HP, a 0–60 mph time of 4.9 seconds, and a top speed of 130 mph.

Range is impressive too, reaching up to 317 miles on a full charge when paired with the standard 19-inch wheels, 12 miles more than the similarly equipped standard Q6 SUV. That extra efficiency on Q6 Sportback comes from the more aerodynamic, coupe-like body. Of course, going coupe comes at a price, $3,800 more, to be exact, than the upright standard SUV.

That premium nets you a more stylish profile but slightly less cargo space, with the Sportback offering 700 liters of storage, 110 liters less than the SUV version. For thrill-seekers, there’s the SQ6 Sportback E-Tron, boasting the same 94.4-kWh battery but with upgraded motors delivering 509 HP and a 0–60 mph time of just 4.1 seconds. Range drops slightly to an estimated 283 miles, but performance gains and sharper styling more than make up for it.

This very funny Q6 Sportback starts at $77,595, but options can quickly push it past the $80,000 mark for buyers who like to stand out. The standard Premium trim includes 20-inch wheels, adaptive sport air suspension, and massaging front seats. Stepping up to Premium Plus adds adaptive cruise control, an augmented reality head-up display, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, a heated steering wheel, and a 360-degree camera system.

At the top of the range, the Prestige trim offers acoustic front glass, an upgraded digital driver display, and striking digital OLED taillights. Thanks to the 800-volt Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, shared with the new Porsche Macan, Audi’s Q6 Sportback can fast-charge at up to 270 kW, juicing from 10% to 80% in just about 21 minutes. Q6 and SQ6 Sportback E-Tron models are expected to hit U.S. dealerships by the end of this month.